Here’s How to See Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped Report

Somehow, another year has already almost come to an end, and with that, it's time to check out your 2022 Spotify Wrapped report. The function has a couple of different features from what it had last year, so we'll dive into how you can see yours and what it entails.

Spotify launched its first version of Wrapped in 2015 as "Year in Music," which recapped users' top artists, songs, genres and total listening time from the year. That's essentially what Wrapped is now, but it's gotten a bit fancier over the years, adding interactive slides and breaking down listening habits into personality traits and more.

Let's get started.

How to See Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped

If you're using an internet browser, you can check out Spotify Wrapped here, but the experience is only available through the app. So if you don't already have it, the site will give you a link to download or launch the app. The app needs to be updated in order for it to work, so make sure it's up to date through your phone's App Store.

From there, when you open Spotify and go to your home page, you'll see a bright, colorful box that says, "Your 2022 Wrapped is ready." Click that, and the campaign will start. It automatically transitions through each slide, but you can tap the left side of the screen to go back or the right side to go forward.

What Does 2022 Spotify Wrapped Entail?

First, Wrapped will tell you how many genres you listened to throughout the year, and your Top 5 will be depicted as a map of the solar system, with each genre as a different planet. Next, your listening moods "from sunrise to sunset" will be displayed, and then your total play time will appear.

Now, onto songs. After total listening time, Wrapped will show which single song you played the most during the year, how many times you listened to it and which day you played it the most times. Then your total number of played songs will be shown, with your Top 5 being revealed after. Then you'll receive a link to a playlist Spotify curated of your Top 100 songs, which you can add to your library and check out later.

Then we move onto artists. Wrapped will tell you how many artists you checked out in 2022, and then name which of them you listened to the most, with more stats underneath including how many minutes you spent playing their music and what percentage of their Spotify listeners you fall in.

This can be alarming. Your Top 5 artists will be displayed afterward.

Onto psychology! Wrapped performed a bit of psychoanalysis on listeners by observing their listening habits to generate a personality profile, which is one of the new features. It doesn't show what all of the other options are, so your result will be unique to you.

And there you have it — your Spotify Wrapped is waiting for you. Oh, and if you were a big podcast listener in 2022, you'll get some results for that throughout the slideshow too, but we decided to keep this explainer about the music results.

You can also check out Instafest here, which generates a festival lineup based on your Spotify stats, and compare all of your results to your Spotify Pie Chart, which was created by a third-party company earlier this year. And if Apple Music is your mode of listening, they just launched their redesigned "Replay" feature for 2022.

Have fun!