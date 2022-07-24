I Prevail Fan Fulfills Inspirational Wish to Provide Sign Language for Band at Inkcarceration 2022

The recent InkCarceration Festival provided many memorable moments, but for one I Prevail fan, she has a memory that gave her the "time of her life." As detailed in newly shared video from the festival, a young woman named Kailey was granted the opportunity to be the sign language interpreter for the band at the recent festival, but her story provides plenty of inspiration.

Kailey was diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma when she was just 23-years-old. She had undergone multiple rounds of radiation and had surgeries to prevent the further spread of her cancer after her cancer has started to spread internally. Though dealing with her own health issues, Kailey had sought to help others in her everyday life, learning sign language to assist military veterans who had lost their hearing.

The Living the Dream foundation had learned of Kailey's health issues and wanted to provide for her a #DreamDay. That meant getting a chance to meet the members of her favorite band I Prevail and provide the sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired at the show.

"Prior to her diagnosis, she learned sign language to assist veterans who lost their hearing and it was our honor to fulfill her dream of signing a song for @iprevailband set last weekend. HORNS UP FOR KAILEY! She rocked it," stated a post shared by InkCarceration and the Living the Dream Foundation.

As can be seen in the video below, Kailey got to hang out with the band backstage where they exchanged information. She then took her spot at the side of the stage to sign for the audience members, getting congratulatory high fives, hugs and shout outs from the band throughout her time onstage.

"Thank you guys so much!! I had the time of my life," stated Kailey in the comments of the post below. Watch Kailey's #DreamDay revisited below.

I Prevail are currently catching a break from the road, but will return to play more shows in September. Stay up to date with their touring here.