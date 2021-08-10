Ice Nine Kills have released a theatrical music video for their newest song, "Assault & Battieres," which takes inspiration from the Child's Play movie franchise, home to the infamous, murderous toy doll villain Chucky. The group has also revealed all the details to their forthcoming album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood.

"It was only one month ago that we painted the walls of Wall Street red with the release of 'Hip To Be Scared,'" said frontman Spencer Charnas, citing the first Silver Scream 2 single, which featured a guest appearance from Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix. "Now, we proudly present, 'Assault & Batteries,' a brutal ode to an iconic two-foot tall demonic doll."

"Assault & Batteries" is a dense track as riffs, samples, shred guitar fills, character voices and symphonic elements all collide with a strobe-like intensity. For horror film aficionados, the music video is a can't miss as Ice Nine Kills dive head-first into the realm of Child's Play.

Look for The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood to be released on Oct. 15 through Fearless Records and pre-order your copy here. View the album art and track listing beneath the music video.

Ice Nine Kills, "Assault & Batteries" Lyrics

I’ll be watching over you and every move you make

I may be made of plastic but I’m wide awake

I’ll be right by your side until the day you die

Your friend until the end, I’m your good guy... Hey Andy! It’s time to play motherfucker!

Through a child’s eyes you’ll find it’s hard to refuse

A friendly freckled face, “Oh honey, isn’t he cute?”

But little do they know, little do they see

That play time is over, it’s a killing spree!

Bitch! Na- na- na booboo he’s gonna get you

E-V-I-L

D-O-L-L

Na- na- na booboo violence and voodoo You won’t ever grow up

You won’t make it past six

‘Cause this 2-foot tall demonic doll will make you his bitch

You won’t ever grow up

He’ll toy with you ’til you die

To prove that evil comes in every size “Mommy, Mommy! My doll is alive!” One child holds the truth, but he’s labeled a liar

One doll dismembered them all!

With no assembly required They won’t know what to say

They won’t know what to do

‘Cause the carnage continues at a store near you! Na- na- na booboo he’s gonna get you

E-V-I-L

D-O-L-L

Na- na- na booboo violence and voodoo

You won’t ever grow up

You won’t make it past six

‘Cause this 2-foot tall demonic doll will make you his bitch

You won’t ever grow up

He’ll toy with you ’til you die

To prove that evil comes in every size And once he's planted his seed, you'll know your life's been uprooted

‘Cause safety's not guaranteed - Assault & Batteries included

Stitched back together it seems, by the evil bride of his dreams

Heaven help you if you hear him scream: “Ade due damballa”

(attention shoppers: one soul left in stock)

“Ade due damballa”

A New Kid on the chopping block You won’t ever grow up

You won’t make it past six

‘Cause this 2-foot tall demonic doll will make you his bitch

You won’t ever grow up

He’ll toy with you ’til you die

To prove that evil comes in every size Na- na- na booboo, fuck you!

Ice Nine Kills, "Assault & Batteries" Music Video

Ice Nine Kills, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood Artwork + Track Listing

Fearless Records

01. "Opening Night…"

02. "Welcome To Horrorwood"

03. "A Rash Decision"

04. "Assault & Batteries"

05. "The Shower Scene"

06. "Funeral Derangements"

07. "Rainy Day"

08. "Hip To Be Scared" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach)

09. "Take Your Pick" (feat. Corpsegrinder)

10. "The Box" (feat. Brandon Saller of Atreyu & Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King)

11. "F.L.Y." (feat. Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail)

12. "Wurst Vacation"

13. "Ex-Mørtis"

14. "Farewell II Flesh"