The music community continues to step up in the wake of the devastating wildfires going on in Australia. The latest to lend a hand is the horror-inspired metal outfit Ice Nine Kills, who are now selling a special limited edition t-shirt to raise funds for wildfire relief.

The shirt, seen below, is now part of the band's merch store, with 100 percent of the profits going to aid Australia's relief efforts. Ice Nine Kills traveled to Australia in December for the first time to take part in the Good Things Festival, as well as a handful of headlining gigs.

"Last month we were thrilled by the killer reception we received on our inaugural visit to Australia," shares vocalist Spencer Charnas. "In light of the recent events, we are donating all profits from this limited-edition shirt to the Australian Wildfire Relief efforts. Please consider picking one up and helping out our friends down under in this devastating time."

The band is currently off the road, but will continue promoting The Silver Scream: Final Cut with dates in Europe, kicking off Feb. 16 in Barcelona, Spain. See dates here, and pick up one of the new Ice Nine Kills t-shirts here.

Ice Nine Kills