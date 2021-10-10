Ice Nine Kills Release ‘Pet Sematary’-Inspired ‘Funeral Derangements’
Ice Nine Kills have released their fourth and final single, "Funeral Derangements" from the upcoming album The Silverscream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood. The new album is due out Oct. 15 via Fearless Records.
The track is inspired by the Stephen King classic, "Pet Sematary." The dark and theatrical music video features many horror icons, including Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), a cameo from Mike Hughes from the original 1989 Pet Sematary, and James A. Janisse and Chelsea Rebecca, the creators of the Dead Meat James "Kill Count" Youtube series. Badflower's Josh Katz also makes an appearance in the visual.
Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas says, "In perhaps the most ironic cameo in recent horror memory, we’ve tapped the amazing Miko Hughes, (Gage from the original Pet Sematary), to play the role of the reckless truck driver," he says. "An 18 wheeler, a twisted cat, a scalpel and an evil burial ground all come together in what I'd call our most ambitious homage yet. Dig in…"
The band also released a new Nightmare On The Ninth merch capsule in addition to the track. You can grab yours here for a limited time.
"Funeral Derangements" follows the previous releases of "Rainy Day," "Assault & Batteries" and "Hip To Be Scared."
Pre-order your copy of The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood here. View the album art, track listing and music video below.
Ice Nine Kills, "Funeral Derangements" Lyrics
Slave to the plot: let 'em rot or bring 'em back forever
Sometimes, sometimes, “Dead is better”
Sometimes, sometimes, “Dead is better!”
They say behind those gates eternal life awaits,
But those beyond the grave come back beyond depraved
With Church bells ringing I'll start digging
Fast, they’ll never know he’s missing
Now the cat’s back in his cage, Oh my God, Gage!
I’ll see you on the other side
But I’d kill to bring you back tonight
Don't give up, don't let go
I'll make this right
I’ll dig through sorrow and disgust
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust
Don't give up, don't let go I'll make this right
Remember…
Sometimes, sometimes, “Dead is better”
Yeah, sometimes, sometimes, “Dead is better!”
They say that time heals all, but I won’t heed the call
Buried in misery, spare me the eulogy
Still I can’t escape this struggle
Driven when push comes to shovel
Whether God’s hand or my own, nothing here is set in stone
Create! Cremate!
All hail The Sematary!
I’ll see you on the other side
But I’d kill to bring you back tonight
Don't give up, don't let go
I'll make this right
I’ll dig through sorrow and disgust
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust
Don't give up, don't let go I'll make this right
Remember…
Sometimes, “Dead is better”
It all began with a skid on the pavement
It ends here with Funeral Derangements
The flesh is living but the souls have spoiled
The wrath of God lays beneath this soil!
I’ll see you on the other side
But I’d kill to bring you back tonight
Don't give up, don't let go
I'll make this right
I’ll dig through sorrow and disgust
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust
Don't give up, don't let go
I'll make this right
Remember…
Sometimes, sometimes, “Dead is better”
Ice Nine Kills, "Funeral Derangements" Music Video
Ice Nine Kills, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood Artwork + Track Listing:
01. "Opening Night…"
02. "Welcome To Horrorwood"
03. "A Rash Decision"
04. "Assault & Batteries"
05. "The Shower Scene"
06. "Funeral Derangements"
07. "Rainy Day"
08. "Hip To Be Scared" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach)
09. "Take Your Pick" (feat. Corpsegrinder)
10. "The Box" (feat. Brandon Saller of Atreyu & Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King)
11. "F.L.Y." (feat. Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail)
12. "Wurst Vacation"
13. "Ex-Mørtis"
14. "Farewell II Flesh"