Ice Nine Kills have released their fourth and final single, "Funeral Derangements" from the upcoming album The Silverscream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood. The new album is due out Oct. 15 via Fearless Records.

The track is inspired by the Stephen King classic, "Pet Sematary." The dark and theatrical music video features many horror icons, including Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), a cameo from Mike Hughes from the original 1989 Pet Sematary, and James A. Janisse and Chelsea Rebecca, the creators of the Dead Meat James "Kill Count" Youtube series. Badflower's Josh Katz also makes an appearance in the visual.

Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas says, "In perhaps the most ironic cameo in recent horror memory, we’ve tapped the amazing Miko Hughes, (Gage from the original Pet Sematary), to play the role of the reckless truck driver," he says. "An 18 wheeler, a twisted cat, a scalpel and an evil burial ground all come together in what I'd call our most ambitious homage yet. Dig in…"

The band also released a new Nightmare On The Ninth merch capsule in addition to the track. You can grab yours here for a limited time.

"Funeral Derangements" follows the previous releases of "Rainy Day," "Assault & Batteries" and "Hip To Be Scared."

Pre-order your copy of The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood here. View the album art, track listing and music video below.

Ice Nine Kills, "Funeral Derangements" Lyrics

Slave to the plot: let 'em rot or bring 'em back forever

Sometimes, sometimes, “Dead is better” Sometimes, sometimes, “Dead is better!” They say behind those gates eternal life awaits,

But those beyond the grave come back beyond depraved With Church bells ringing I'll start digging

Fast, they’ll never know he’s missing

Now the cat’s back in his cage, Oh my God, Gage! I’ll see you on the other side

But I’d kill to bring you back tonight

Don't give up, don't let go

I'll make this right I’ll dig through sorrow and disgust

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust

Don't give up, don't let go I'll make this right

Remember…

Sometimes, sometimes, “Dead is better” Yeah, sometimes, sometimes, “Dead is better!” They say that time heals all, but I won’t heed the call

Buried in misery, spare me the eulogy Still I can’t escape this struggle

Driven when push comes to shovel

Whether God’s hand or my own, nothing here is set in stone Create! Cremate!

All hail The Sematary! I’ll see you on the other side

But I’d kill to bring you back tonight

Don't give up, don't let go

I'll make this right I’ll dig through sorrow and disgust

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust

Don't give up, don't let go I'll make this right

Remember…

Sometimes, “Dead is better” It all began with a skid on the pavement

It ends here with Funeral Derangements

The flesh is living but the souls have spoiled

The wrath of God lays beneath this soil! I’ll see you on the other side

But I’d kill to bring you back tonight

Don't give up, don't let go

I'll make this right I’ll dig through sorrow and disgust

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust

Don't give up, don't let go

I'll make this right

Remember…

Sometimes, sometimes, “Dead is better”

Ice Nine Kills, "Funeral Derangements" Music Video

Ice Nine Kills, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood Artwork + Track Listing:

01. "Opening Night…"

02. "Welcome To Horrorwood"

03. "A Rash Decision"

04. "Assault & Batteries"

05. "The Shower Scene"

06. "Funeral Derangements"

07. "Rainy Day"

08. "Hip To Be Scared" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach)

09. "Take Your Pick" (feat. Corpsegrinder)

10. "The Box" (feat. Brandon Saller of Atreyu & Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King)

11. "F.L.Y." (feat. Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail)

12. "Wurst Vacation"

13. "Ex-Mørtis"

14. "Farewell II Flesh"