Ice Nine Kills want to wish a happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there, but they have one particular "mom" who gets her own song parody today. That would be Pamela Voorhees, the mother of horror icon Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th horror film series.

The timing lines up perfectly, with the start of the horror film franchise taking place 40 years ago this weekend (May 9, 1980). The horror-obsessed rockers nick from the Fountains of Wayne pop hit "Stacy's Mom" for their parody, "Jason's Mom," dedicating the song to late Fountains of Wayne songwriter Adam Schlesinger as well as the late actress who portrayed Pamela Voorhees, Betsy Palmer. "We hope all the Moms out there have a truly killer Mother's Day," said frontman Spencer Charnas.

Ice Nine Kills created a socially distanced video, but there are several nods to the Friday the 13th film franchise visible. The group also performed the track during Saturday's (May 9) #FearlessAtHome live stream. Special Ice Nine Kills merch for the song can be found here.

Jason’s Mom has got it goin’ on

Jason’s Mom has got it goin’ on

Jason’s Mom has got it goin' on

Jason’s Mom has got it goin’ on Jason do you remember Camp wasn’t so great?

(Wasn’t so great)

The counselors had lots of sex while you drowned in the lake

(Drowned in the lake)

But one woman stood by you when your life was taken

(Life was taken)

Yeah, she slaughtered them all and even killed Kevin Bacon

(After love makin’)

I’m making sure that she’s appreciated

She did it all for you and was decapitated Jason’s Mom has got it goin’ on

With a body count that rivals her son’s

Jason can’t you see the love behind her killing spree?

Whether her head’s off or on

I’m in love with Jason’s Mom Jason’s Mom has got it goin’ on

Jason’s Mom has got it goin’ on Jason do you remember camp in 79’

(Seventy nine)

Your Mama paid us a visit and almost everyone died

(Everyone died)

Did you find the axe she left in Marcie’s head?

(In Marcie’s head)

She should have paid more attention when crazy Ralph said, “You’re all doomed” I know you’re not so bad even with your Mommy issues

I’d be a killer too if mine killed everyone who screwed Jason’s Mom has got it goin’ on

With a body count that rivals her son’s

Jason can’t you see the love behind her killing spree?

Whether her head’s off or on

I’m in love with Jason’s Mom But she’s not the only one, don’t forget that:

Norman Bate’s Mom has got it goin' on

(Put a towel on)

Don’t piss her off or shower for too long

(Bathing and bathing)

Psychos can’t you we’re mama’s boys and proud to be

Whether she’s dead or not

I’m in love with Jason’s Mom ahh ahh ahhh ahh

I’m in love with Jason’s Mom ahh ahh ahhh ahh

(Decapitated) Jason can’t you see the love behind her killing spree?

Whether her Head’s off or not

I’m in love with Jason’s Mom

Ice Nine Kills, "Jason's Mom"