Rapper and actor Ice-T, also the bandleader of thrashy rap-metal veterans Body Count, was revealed to be Disco Ball during the first episode of Fox's The Masked Dancer on Sunday (Dec. 27). That's the new series that's spun off from the network's wildly successful The Masked Singer.

The original show has celebrities in costumes singing popular songs as panelists and viewers attempt to figure out who they are. As one could probably guess, The Masked Dancer uses that same format but instead has costumed celebs dancing as the audience follows clues to their identity.

See videos of Ice-T's Masked Dancer attempt toward the bottom of this post.

The Body Count frontman was the first dancer to be unmasked after performing to Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" on Sunday. And he did so while wearing a giant, 20-pound Disco Ball head on his body that made it hard to move, as he told TMZ. Still, Ice-T put on a stunning display in his costume, even though he was the first to be eliminated during The Masked Dancer's premiere outing.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "Cop Killer" performer, who's since portrayed a cop himself on Law and Order: SVU, laid out the main reason why he appeared on The Masked Dancer after fielding the offer from his manager: It was to entertain his young daughter.

"I used to be in the breakdance movies [Breakin' and Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo] — I was a b-boy," Ice-T explained. "I used to dance. Those are days long gone, you know, my body don't move like it used to. So I'm like, 'Well, I can't dance like that.' And [my manager]'s like, 'Nah, you're gonna have a helmet on. And it's more of just a guessing game.'"

"Now, my daughter watches The Masked Singer," the entertainer continued, "because she likes the costumes. But when the heads come off, she doesn't know any of the people. She's only five years old. So I said to myself, how about if I do this, and she watches The Masked Dancer, and when the head comes off it's me? That'll blow her mind. So I said, 'Yeah, let's go.' And at this point in my career, you got to have fun with it. So I went for it."

The Masked Dancer Disco Ball Dance Routine

The Masked Dancer Disco Ball Clues