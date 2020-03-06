Just over one year ago, In Flames released their 13th album, I, The Mask. Now, fans can hear the record in an entirely new way as the Swedish group has released an arcade/retro video game styled version of their latest effort.

The style, known as chiptune, transforms the melodic, crunching metal of In Flames into a cheery, electronic affair and is the ideal background music if you've got a night or weekend of old school gaming on the horizon. It especially highlights the crux of the band's sound, which has always been melody. Between the hyper-melodic guitar passages and the catchy, memorable vocal passages from Anders Fridén, this is irresistibly fun.

Listen below.

While this was a nice surprise, we don't expect any of these versions of the I, The Mask songs to make their way onstage, but maybe they'll be used as an intro track beforehand. You can catch In Flames on tour this summer and in the fall in North America as part of the massive Megadeth and Lamb of God co-headlining tour alongside Trivium. See all those dates further below.

I, The Mask was released in March of 2019 and marked the first studio appearances from bassist Bryce Paul and drummer Tanner Wayne. Meanwhile, former Megadeth and current Act of Defiance axeman Chris Broderick has been performing with the group as a live rhythm guitarist since last year.

In Flames, I, The Mask — Arcade Version

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium + In Flames North American Tour Dates



6/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

6/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

6/16 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

6/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

6/23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

6/24 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Lake Amphitheater

6/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park*

6/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/01 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

7/02 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

7/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

7/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Music Center

7/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

7/08 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

7/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO*

7/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

7/16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/18 – Irving, TX @The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

7/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

7/21- Phoenix, AZ @ Isleta Amphitheater

7/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/25 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

7/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/30 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

8/01 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Fall 2020:

10/02 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/09 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

10/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/14 – Springfield, MO @ JOH Arena

10/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/23 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Heath Arena

10/24 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

10/27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

10/28 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/30 – St, Paul, MN @ Armory

10/03 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center*

11/02 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

11/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/07 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

11/10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center