In Flames are busy filling up their 2019 tour schedule. Just days after announcing a late February + March 2019 run with Within Temptation and Smash Into Pieces, the group has announced another short run to precede those dates.

For this run, which mostly takes place in February, In Flames will headline, sharing stages with All That Remains and All Hail the Yeti. The trek launches Feb. 12 in Houston and continues through March 7 in Pontiac, Mich., briefly overlapping the band's other recently announced tour.

In Flames are working toward a new album for 2019 and issued the new songs "I Am Above" and "(This Is Our) House" on SiriusXM today.

In Flames, All That Remains and All Hail The Yeti will be touring the U.S. together in February. In Flames will follow up that run by heading out with Within Temptation on this spring North American tour.

Two new songs from In Flames have emerged this week with a new release in the wings. They are titled “I Am Above” and “(This Is Our) House” and have both been airing on SiriusXM today (December 13th) with the former on Liquid Metal and the latter on Octane.

In Flames' touring for 2018 is complete, but you can see the newly announced tour leg below and keep up with all the band's tour dates here.

In Flames / All That Remains / All Hail the Yeti 2019 Tour Dates

Feb. 12 - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues

Feb. 13 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Music Hall

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage Theater

Feb. 16 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Feb. 17 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Feb. 18 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 20 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 22 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Feb. 24 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theater

Feb. 25 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater

March 7 - Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot

