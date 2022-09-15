In Flames Announce 14th Studio Album, Drop Crushing New Song ‘Foregone, Pt. 1′
In Flames have been building toward a new album over the course of this year, and we can now revealed that their 14th studio album will be titled Foregone, and it's on track for a Feb. 10, 2023 release. In addition, the Swedish metal vets have issued a blistering new song "Foregone, Pt. 1" that ties in with the album's title.
As for the track itself, it's a crushingly furious song with a momentous opening build with lightning double kick drumming, tension building riffs and singer Anders Friden unleashing a powerful guttural and after the opening climax, the song races with ferocity and doesn't take its foot off the pedal.
The track also comes with an eye-catching visualizer created by Oleg Rooz who used groundbreaking AI technology to create the visuals. "I thought that everything we've been through these past few years would be a reminder that life is precious, and that time is not on our side," says Fridén. "Unfortunately, I feel that we've woken up in a world that's more hostile and bleak than ever before. The clock is ticking and the countdown has begun…"
Get a closer look at the visualizer clip and lyrics for the track below, and you can find the song via streaming platforms here.
In Flames, "Foregone, Pt. 1" Lyrics
Find a way to bring me home
Darkness is washing over the sky
When all the trees have burned down
Where does the crow fly?
Take this as an offering
Empty promises are dead
All the rage and pain is gone
Soon all the rivers run red
All that matters is gone
There is nowhere else to go
No place for us to hide
Nothing above and nothing below
And the world has closed its eyes
Mother time draws her final breath
The innocent washed away
The condemned, the dance of death
It was easy to hide in the crowd
We acted numb to the warnings ahead
With everything that’s rotten
Even the marching ants have fled
In Flames, "Foregone, Pt. 1"
"Foregone, Pt. 1," as the title implies, is the first portion of two tracks bearing the album title within the track listing. In total there are 12 new songs, with the group having already released "State of Slow Decay" earlier this year.
Friden adds of the new Foregone album, "Going into the Foregone sessions, we wanted to make a record that was heavily guitar-driven, and that had a strong foundation between the bass and drums. We still approached our songwriting the same way, as we always have, as a juxtaposition between melody and aggression. That's the DNA of our music. From the lyrical end of things, there was no shortage of inspiration to draw from, especially the concept of time."
He continues, "Humanity as a whole was forced to slow down and take breather. In that break, many of us spent time evaluating and reprioritizing. Time is a constant, but what do we do with it and how we perceive it varies. Especially now looking at where the world seems to be headed faster than ever before."
Fridén finishes, "It's crazy that after everything we are still here and on our 14th album. I feel that we've found a great balance between the past, the present and the future with Forgone. This is a new era of In Flames!"
Check out the Blake Armstrong-designed album artwork and track listing below. In Flames' Foregone is due Feb. 10, 2023 via Nuclear Blast and pre-order options are available here. And be sure to look for In Flames on tour in the U.S. and Europe. Dates can be seen below and tickets may be found here.
In Flames, Foregone Album Artwork + Track Listing
"The Beginning of All Things That Will End"
"State of Slow Decay"
"Meet Your Maker"
"Bleeding Out"
"Foregone Pt. 1"
"Foregone Pt. 2"
"Pure Light of Mind"
"The Great Deceiver"
"In the Dark"
"A Dialogue in b Flat Minor"
"Cynosure"
"End the Transmission"
In Flames / Fit for an Autopsy / Orbit Culture / Vended
Sept. 15 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center
Sept. 16 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Sept. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
Sept. 19 — Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Ballroom
Sept. 20 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
Sept. 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*
Sept. 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest*
Sept. 27 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's
Sept. 28 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
Sept. 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
Sept. 30 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
*Festival Date
In Flames / Meshuggah
Oct. 2 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 4 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield Theatre
Oct. 8 — Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Oct. 10 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee
Oct. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory Deep Ellum
Oct. 13 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Oct. 15 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle
In Flames / Born of Osiris / Darkest Hour / Hammerhedd
Oct. 17 — Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Oct. 18 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Oct. 20 — Richmond, Va. @ The National
Oct. 21 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels
Oct. 22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
Oct. 23 — London, Ontario @ London Music Hall*
Oct. 24 — Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theatre
Oct. 26 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s
Oct. 27 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance Theatre**
Oct. 28 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb**
*No Hammerhedd
**No Darkest Hour