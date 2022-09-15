In Flames Announce 14th Studio Album, Drop Crushing New Song ‘Foregone, Pt. 1′

In Flames have been building toward a new album over the course of this year, and we can now revealed that their 14th studio album will be titled Foregone, and it's on track for a Feb. 10, 2023 release. In addition, the Swedish metal vets have issued a blistering new song "Foregone, Pt. 1" that ties in with the album's title.

As for the track itself, it's a crushingly furious song with a momentous opening build with lightning double kick drumming, tension building riffs and singer Anders Friden unleashing a powerful guttural and after the opening climax, the song races with ferocity and doesn't take its foot off the pedal.

The track also comes with an eye-catching visualizer created by Oleg Rooz who used groundbreaking AI technology to create the visuals. "I thought that everything we've been through these past few years would be a reminder that life is precious, and that time is not on our side," says Fridén. "Unfortunately, I feel that we've woken up in a world that's more hostile and bleak than ever before. The clock is ticking and the countdown has begun…"

Get a closer look at the visualizer clip and lyrics for the track below, and you can find the song via streaming platforms here.

In Flames, "Foregone, Pt. 1" Lyrics

Find a way to bring me home

Darkness is washing over the sky

When all the trees have burned down

Where does the crow fly? Take this as an offering

Empty promises are dead

All the rage and pain is gone

Soon all the rivers run red All that matters is gone

There is nowhere else to go

No place for us to hide

Nothing above and nothing below And the world has closed its eyes

Mother time draws her final breath

The innocent washed away

The condemned, the dance of death It was easy to hide in the crowd

We acted numb to the warnings ahead

With everything that’s rotten

Even the marching ants have fled

In Flames, "Foregone, Pt. 1"

"Foregone, Pt. 1," as the title implies, is the first portion of two tracks bearing the album title within the track listing. In total there are 12 new songs, with the group having already released "State of Slow Decay" earlier this year.

Friden adds of the new Foregone album, "Going into the Foregone sessions, we wanted to make a record that was heavily guitar-driven, and that had a strong foundation between the bass and drums. We still approached our songwriting the same way, as we always have, as a juxtaposition between melody and aggression. That's the DNA of our music. From the lyrical end of things, there was no shortage of inspiration to draw from, especially the concept of time."

He continues, "Humanity as a whole was forced to slow down and take breather. In that break, many of us spent time evaluating and reprioritizing. Time is a constant, but what do we do with it and how we perceive it varies. Especially now looking at where the world seems to be headed faster than ever before."

Fridén finishes, "It's crazy that after everything we are still here and on our 14th album. I feel that we've found a great balance between the past, the present and the future with Forgone. This is a new era of In Flames!"

Check out the Blake Armstrong-designed album artwork and track listing below. In Flames' Foregone is due Feb. 10, 2023 via Nuclear Blast and pre-order options are available here. And be sure to look for In Flames on tour in the U.S. and Europe. Dates can be seen below and tickets may be found here.

In Flames, Foregone Album Artwork + Track Listing

in flames, foregone, in flames foregone album artwork Nuclear Blast loading...

"The Beginning of All Things That Will End"

"State of Slow Decay"

"Meet Your Maker"

"Bleeding Out"

"Foregone Pt. 1"

"Foregone Pt. 2"

"Pure Light of Mind"

"The Great Deceiver"

"In the Dark"

"A Dialogue in b Flat Minor"

"Cynosure"

"End the Transmission"

In Flames / Fit for an Autopsy / Orbit Culture / Vended

Sept. 15 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center

Sept. 16 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Sept. 19 — Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Ballroom

Sept. 20 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

Sept. 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*

Sept. 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest*

Sept. 27 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

Sept. 28 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Sept. 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Sept. 30 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

*Festival Date

In Flames / Meshuggah

Oct. 2 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 4 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield Theatre

Oct. 8 — Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct. 10 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

Oct. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory Deep Ellum

Oct. 13 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 15 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

In Flames / Born of Osiris / Darkest Hour / Hammerhedd

Oct. 17 — Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Oct. 18 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Oct. 20 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Oct. 21 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

Oct. 22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

Oct. 23 — London, Ontario @ London Music Hall*

Oct. 24 — Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theatre

Oct. 26 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s

Oct. 27 — Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance Theatre**

Oct. 28 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb**

*No Hammerhedd

**No Darkest Hour