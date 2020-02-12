In This Moment’s Maria Brink Covers Billie Eilish + Radiohead at First Solo Show

The 2020 ShipRocked cruise festival has wrapped up and fans have begun sharing their favorite moments on video. Footage has now surfaced of In This Moment's Maria Brink performing her first-ever solo show where she covered songs by acts such as Billie Eilish and Radiohead.

The singer performed a piano lounge styled set onboard the cruise festival. The stage was adorned with fairy lights and a sheer curtain stretched from the rafters to the front of the stage, enveloping Brink and her mystic setup of a piano and candles.

The covers of Eilish's "You Should See Me in a Crown" and Radiohead's "Creep" (both viewed below) are quite minimalist, even in comparison to the pair of originals which are stripped down to begin with. Brink's distinct bluesy croon lends itself well to each song selection and the stage setup perfectly served the mood.

Mother, In This Moment's seventh album, will be released on March 27 through Roadrunner/Atlantic and features guest appearances from Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless) and Joe Cotella (Ded).

Catch Brink with the rest of her band on their headlining North American tour which launches on March 24. Joining In This Moment on the run will be Black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black. Check further down the page for the full list of stops.

Maria Brink Covers Billie Eilish, "You Should See Me in a Crown"

Maria Brink Covers Radiohead, "Creep"

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, Ded + Raven Black 2020 Tour Dates

March 24 — Orlando, Fla. @ House Of Blues

March 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

March 27 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Sloss Furnaces

March 28 —Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

March 30 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

March 31 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

April 01 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

April 03 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theatre

April 04 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Ballroom

April 05 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

April 07 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

April 09 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

April 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore

April 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

April 13 — Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre

April 14 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @The Clyde Theatre

April 15 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

April 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live

April 18 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

April 19 — Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

April 21 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

April 23— Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom

April 24 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion

April 25 — Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Events Center

April 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

April 28 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues

April 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @The Novo

May 01 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues

May 02 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort

May 03 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

May 05 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

May 06 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Center

May 07 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom

May 08 — Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

May 10 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

May 11 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 13 — Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

May 15 — Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena

May 16 — Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center

May 17 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre