In This Moment’s Maria Brink Covers Billie Eilish + Radiohead at First Solo Show
The 2020 ShipRocked cruise festival has wrapped up and fans have begun sharing their favorite moments on video. Footage has now surfaced of In This Moment's Maria Brink performing her first-ever solo show where she covered songs by acts such as Billie Eilish and Radiohead.
The singer performed a piano lounge styled set onboard the cruise festival. The stage was adorned with fairy lights and a sheer curtain stretched from the rafters to the front of the stage, enveloping Brink and her mystic setup of a piano and candles.
The covers of Eilish's "You Should See Me in a Crown" and Radiohead's "Creep" (both viewed below) are quite minimalist, even in comparison to the pair of originals which are stripped down to begin with. Brink's distinct bluesy croon lends itself well to each song selection and the stage setup perfectly served the mood.
Mother, In This Moment's seventh album, will be released on March 27 through Roadrunner/Atlantic and features guest appearances from Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless) and Joe Cotella (Ded).
Catch Brink with the rest of her band on their headlining North American tour which launches on March 24. Joining In This Moment on the run will be Black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black. Check further down the page for the full list of stops.
Maria Brink Covers Billie Eilish, "You Should See Me in a Crown"
Maria Brink Covers Radiohead, "Creep"
In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, Ded + Raven Black 2020 Tour Dates
March 24 — Orlando, Fla. @ House Of Blues
March 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
March 27 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Sloss Furnaces
March 28 —Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Events Center
March 30 — Richmond, Va. @ The National
March 31 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore
April 01 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
April 03 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theatre
April 04 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Ballroom
April 05 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
April 07 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
April 09 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
April 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore
April 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
April 13 — Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre
April 14 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @The Clyde Theatre
April 15 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live
April 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live
April 18 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
April 19 — Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)
April 21 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre
April 23— Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom
April 24 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
April 25 — Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Events Center
April 27 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
April 28 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues
April 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @The Novo
May 01 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues
May 02 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort
May 03 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
May 05 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
May 06 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Center
May 07 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom
May 08 — Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre
May 10 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
May 11 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
May 13 — Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall
May 15 — Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena
May 16 — Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center
May 17 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
