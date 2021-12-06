Inaugural Primavera Sound L.A. Nabs Nine Inch Nails + Arctic Monkeys to Headline

Just as Lollapalooza has expanded into other parts of the world, one of Europe's top festivals is now branching out into the U.S. in 2022. Primavera Sound will take over Los Angeles the weekend of Sept. 16-18, with Nine Inch Nails and Arctic Monkeys set to join Lorde as the three headliners for the music fest.

It's a more alt and indie rock leaning lineup with Mayhem, Kim Gordon, Shellac, Khruangbin, James Blake, Fontaines D.C., King Krule, Jehnny Beth, Low, Mitski, Pink Panthress, Stereolab, Cigarettes After Sex, Beak> and more set to join three frontline acts, with additional acts expected to be announced soon.

Primavera Sound has built a name as one of Europe's top festivals with events annually taking place in Barcelona. For the inaugural U.S. run, Los Angeles' State Historic Park will play host to the music weekend on Sept. 16-18.

You can currently register for the Primavera Sound L.A. pre-sale which kicks off this Friday (Dec. 10) at 10AM PT at the festival website where you'll be granted a code to take part. Head here for details.

2022 Primavera Sound L.A. Lineup

Primavera Sound L.A.