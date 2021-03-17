Indonesian Drummer Crushes Dream Theater on Homemade Kit, Mike Portnoy Gets Him New Drums

An Indonesian drummer who built his own kit from scratch has gotten the attention of Mike Portnoy. After filming himself playing Dream Theater’s “Metropolis Pt. 1” on a homemade kit, Deden Noy got nearly a million views in six months, and he’s about to get a full kit from Tama and Sabian.

Deden Noy’s drum setup is inspiring to say the least. Created from paint cans, small barrels, packing tape and metal trays, Noy made a fully functioning kit, covering Dream Theater, Avenged Sevenfold, System of a Down, Rush and other bands for his YouTube channel.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve gotten HUNDREDS (maybe even thousands?) of DM’s, messages, texts, tags etc from people all around the world sending me links to Deden Noy playing a lot of my songs on his homemade kit,” Portnoy writes. “His talents are indeed incredible and I am in the process of arranging to get him a new kit & cymbals with the incredible support from Tama and Sabian. We’ll keep you posted…”

Portnoy continues in his comments section, “While I appreciate the happy comments, just as much credit needs to go to the great people at Tama & Sabian for supporting my idea...in fact, it’s them that will have to deal with the ‘heavy lifting.’ And now everybody can stop sending me the links too!"

Noy reacted to Portnoy’s good will on his own Facebook page. “Unbelievable,” he writes. “Can't say a word thank you my idol Mike Portnoy.”