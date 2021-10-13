Infected Rain Debut Atmospheric ‘Postmortem Pt. 1′ Song, Announce ‘Ecdysis’ Album

Moldovan prog metal group Infected Rain have set Ecdysis as the title of their forthcoming fifth album, due Jan. 7 next year, and have debuted a music video for the first single, "Postmortem 1."

The album opener offers a glimpse of what lies ahead, establishing the mood with an eerie, quiet atmosphere and palpably foreboding tension — much like when you know a jump-scare moment is coming in a horror film. And that moment more than delivers as dual-threat vocalist Lena Scissorhands lets out a banshee roar amid a wall of heavy, clamoring distortion.

"Postmortem Pt. 1" ranges in intensity, drifting from bottom-heavy passages to breathy moments that again provide the opportunity for Infected Rain to shatter the still.

"Postmortem is about the constant search. The never happy, never content… Blind to the real treasures of life, we constantly want more and more," said Scissorhands of the Ecdysis track.

About the album on the whole, she added, "While the whole world was in a deep depression, Ecdysis was slowly but surely maturing. The time in isolation away from all our plans and goals, away from loved ones and the stage, brought out something so new and different in us. A new chapter starts with this album, a chapter of raw emotions and complete commitment."

Watch the music video for "Postmortem Pt. 1" toward the bottom of the page (lyrics via Genius), where you'll also find the Ecdysis album art and track listing. The album will be released on Napalm Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Infected Rain, "Postmortem Pt. 1" Lyrics

Where are you trying to go?

Where are you trying to go? Hitchhiker, where are you trying to go?

What's calling you to hit the road?

Carrying souvenirs of better times

From place to place, to town to town

From place to place, to town to town A man of dignity and virtue

A man of dignity and virtue All the things you have don't belong to you!

Don't belong to this world, they are not a part of you! Hitchhiker, where are you trying to go?

What's calling you to hit the road?

Carrying souvenirs of better times

From place to place, to town to town

From place to place, to town to town A man with dignity and virtue

Is running from the past, running from the past

Anticipating the future?

Or maybe

Maybe you're lost?

Lost!

Lost!

Lost!

Lost!

Running from the unknown

Running from the unknown Your backpack is full of questions and doubts!

You are full of questions and doubts!

About what's good, what's bad

About what's wrong, what's right

About what's good, what's bad

About what's wrong, what's right All the things you have don't belong to you!

Don't belong to this world, they are not a part of you!

Your lips are dry, you're thirsty for life!

Let, let the demons dance and thrive

Opening the windows in the night!

In the night!

Let, let the demons dance and thrive

In the night!

Infected Rain, "Postmortem Pt. 1" Music Video

Infected Rain, Ecdysis Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "Postmortem Pt. 1"

02. "Fighter"

03. "Longing"

04. "Goodbye"

05. "The Realm of Chaos" feat. Heidi Shepherd (Butcher Babies)

06. "Everlasting Lethargy"

07. "These Walls"

08. "Showers"

09. "November"

10. "Never the Same"

11. "Nine, Ten"

12. "Postmortem Pt. 2"