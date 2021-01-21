Some media have taken to comparing Juggalos to supporters of former President Donald Trump and Insane Clown Posse aren't having any of it. After spotting an article in The Atlantic this week by staff writer Graeme Wood that compared Trump and his followers to ICP and Juggalos, Violent J raised an objection.

In the Op-Ed "What to Do With Trumpists," Wood opened by stating that "our four-year experiment in being governed by the political equivalent of the Insane Clown Posse will finally end," adding, "It is ending in Juggalo style (some have called it 'Trumpalo'), violently and pointlessly, with a handful of deaths, the smearing of various bodily fluids, and a riot on the way out."

The remainder of the the piece stays mostly ICP/Juggalo-free as Wood dissects what he feels should happen in the aftermath of Trump's presidency, but he brings back around the Juggalo comparison at the conclusion stating, "Trump won an election; one generation of political Juggalos was punishment enough. But they have multiplied, and the whole wretched experience will be for nothing unless we derive the right lessons — the hard lessons, and not just the satisfying ones — from it."

The article generated a fair share of response but among those were people pointing out that ICP and the Juggalo community have often railed against the intolerance and ideals that was often spotlighted within the Trump presidency.

ICP's own Violent J offered a response in texts to the Huffington Post. Speaking about the piece, he stated:

I can’t believe TheAtlantic.com would hire a writer, presumably for his expertise in journalism who’s that off the mark, as well as an editor for his or her fact checking abilities who obviously lives within a reality separate from our own when it comes to defining who Juggalos truly are and what they’re about…"

In a follow-up text, Violent J told the Huffington Post, "The truth is it fuckin’ hurts and [it’s] scary seeing professional adults acting like savage bullies,” he said, noting that ICP fans make “easy targets because they’re so misunderstood.” He added, "Sad little bullshit like this makes me question the media in general and [lose] a little faith in just about [everything] I fuckin read!”