This is what happens when fans of Ozzy Osbourne, Insane Clown Posse, Metallica and more get a little too obsessed.

On a recent episode of Your Mom’s House, Insane Clown Posse’s Shaggy 2 Dope roasted a super fan who got ICP makeup tattooed on his face. Thankfully, the fan was in the process of getting the ink removed, but that didn’t stop Shaggy from going in on the guy. “I don’t even know what to say to that guy,” Shaggy said. “If he came up to me, I might slap him, but probably not... at least to put some sense into him. That guy’s a f—king moron.”

Remember that episode of The Osbournes when an Ozzy super fan paid $20,000 to spend a day with Ozzy and Sharon? She actually went into debt to have the experience — getting to go inside the Osbourne home, singing an awful song for the family, punishing the drums inside Ozzy’s studio and more. Sharon ended up giving her back half the money, but Mrs. O couldn’t save the fan from the embarrassment of being mercilessly judged by the MTV audience.

If you saw the Iron Maiden documentary Flight 666, you certainly remember Father Iron Maiden. A little too obsessed? Maybe. Totally awesome? Absolutely. The dude had 162 Iron Maiden tattoos at the time of filming, and he even named his son Steve Harris. Many can claim to be the biggest Iron Maiden fan in the world, but Father Iron Maiden is the truth. We salute you, sir.

See this compilation of When Fans Get Too Obsessed in the Loud List below.

When Fans Get Too Obsessed