Insane Clown Posse's Shaggy 2 Dope is safe but shaken after an accident occurred en route to a performance in Bend, Oregon last night (Aug. 1). The musician, one half of Insane Clown Posse, had been touring as part of the "Dark Carnival" trek, but called off the Oregon show after a large touring truck overturned on the way to the show.

In photos shared on social media, the vehicle is seen totally on its side, looking to have slid to a stop off the side of the road, taking a dip onto a lower section of terrain. Emergency workers were on hand to assess the damage. It was not revealed who was on board the vehicle at the time of the accident.

"Unfortunately, we're not gonna make it to Bend Oregon tonight due to an accident we we're in. Everyone is alive but lumped up pretty good," noted Shaggy. "The wheels of the Dark Carnival will be up and rolling in a day or 2. THE SHOW MUST GO ON!! We'll keep you informed."

In a separate post, DJ Clay added, "Unfortunately the show will not be happening tonight in Bend Oregon or Tomorrow in Seattle Washington due to us being in an accident. Thank God EVERYONE IS OK . We feel like we got our asses kicked but the tour will continue .. The Show Must Go On!"

Clay's comments would suggest that the Seattle show at the Crocodile is also on hold while everyone regroups and recovers. The "Dark Carnival" trek is also scheduled to hit the Uptown Theatre in Richland, Washington on Thursday (Aug. 3), Liquid Joe's in South Salt Lake Utah on Friday (Aug. 4) and Cheyenne, Wyoming's The Lincoln and Denver, Colorado's Roxy Theater this weekend (Aug. 5 and 6) with more shows on the horizon. Stay tuned to see if any more dates are affected.

We wish Shaggy 2 Dope and his band and tour mates all the best on a safe and healthy return to the road.