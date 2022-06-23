Insane Clown Posse Post Statement Regarding Violent J’s Hospitalization

Insane Clown Posse have posted a statement on their social media regarding Violent J's recent hospitalization. Fortunately, he is doing all right now.

"We just wanted to briefly address some rumors you might have heard recently regarding our big homie Violent J... A few weeks ago The Duke was experiencing shortness of breath and went to the emergency room expecting there was an issue with his AFib. The good news is his heart is perfectly fine and healthy. The bad news is, Violent J had pneumonia," the band wrote.

"But have no fear, he's currently doing really well, and his doctors said he should be able to go home in the next two to three days. He's feeling better and better with each passing day and right now just soaking in all the much-needed rest and relaxation while enjoying the company of his family," they continued. "Sometimes it just takes a little pneumonia to remind you to slow down and enjoy the little things."

Unfortunately, as a result of the amount of time Violent J has had to spend in the hospital due to his condition, the release of Insane Clown Posse's upcoming new EP Pug Ugly the Stink Bug has been pushed back to a date that has yet to be determined.

In August of 2021, the rap duo revealed that Violent J had been suffering from heart failure, and as a result, they would be announcing a farewell tour. However, they assured that they still plan to do one-off shows. Their latest EP, a seven-track release titled Wicked Vic the Weed, came out in February of this year. Pug Ugly the Stink Bug was originally slated for an August release, so stay tuned for the updated timeline.

Loudwire wishes our best to Violent J as he recovers.