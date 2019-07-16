Insomnium Announce New Album ‘Heart Like a Grave’

Insomnium have announced the release of their next melodeath work, Heart Like a Grave. The Finnish band’s eighth album will drop Oct. 4 via Century Media Records.

Insomnium’s body of work in the 2010s is one of metal’s most excellent, with One for Sorrow (2011), Shadows of the Dying Sun (2014) and Winter’s Gate (2016) all receiving huge amounts of critical praise. Winter’s Gate even hit No. 1 on Finland’s top albums chart.

“The concept of the album is to delve deep into the heart of the Finnish melancholy,” the band shares. “We’ve been inspired by some of the bleakest and saddest songs, poems and tales that truly capture the essence of northern gloom. Land where the frost ravages the harvest and creeps inside the souls, summer ends before it even starts, wife leaves, little brother dies in snow on a Christmas morning, and the golden days of youth are forever gone. So there are echoes of Harmaja, Rautavaara, Vainio, Peltoniemen Hintriikka and of course our own petty, miserable lives.”

Insomnium have also welcomed guitarist Jani Liimantainen into the group, with founding guitarist Ville Friman taking a step back from touring to focus on his job as a lecturer at York University. “We decided that a third guitarist was needed to get the machinery running properly. We did not have to look far, since Jani Liimatainen had already been a live guitarist on several tours. And since this dude is amazing musician, vocalist, songwriter and all-round nice guy the decision was really a no-brainer. Now we are stronger than ever!” Insomnium proclaim.

“It is a great honour to join such an amazing band,” adds Liimantainen. “I had already been touring with the guys on and off since 2015, filling in for Ville whenever needed, so when they asked me to officially join the band the answer was pretty much a no-brainer. I am looking forward to sharing many more metal moments with these guys who I am proud to call my friends.”

Insomnium will bring The Black Dahlia Murder and Stamina on tour with them this winter throughout Europe. Click here for the full list of shows and see below for the track listing and album art for Heart Like a Grave.

Century Media

1. Wail of the North

2. Valediction

3. Neverlast

4. Pale Morning Star

5. And Bells They Toll

6. The Offering

7. Mute Is My Sorrow

8. Twilight Trails

9. Heart Like a Grave

10. Karelia