Thanks to a recent glitch, Creed's song "Higher" has been receiving a higher profile on Instagram.

So what's happened to take Creed's "Higher" .... well, higher, on the social media platform? It turns out that it was chosen by the Instagram algorithm as a recommendation to accompany pretty much anything that was photographed or filmed, according to CNN.

Users reportedly started noticing the atypical amount of Creed recommendations and began to suspect something was amiss and started sharing their accounts of Instagram's overzealous Creed recommendations.

"I can’t prove it but pretty sure Creed is paying Meta to suggest their song 'Higher' on all Instagram Stories," shared one person on the X back in August.

Another commented in September, “Posted on instagram about how instagram always tries to make me add Higher by Creed to my stories and it turns out it’s happening to other people. I feel like I’m uncovering a big conspiracy,"

A third offered, "Instagram really wanted me to add higher by creed to the picture of caesar salad I posted…they almost had me this time."

Even an Instagram spokesperson acknowledged that Creed had been repeatedly recommended for them as well.

What Does Instagram Have to Say About All the Creed Recommendations?

A spokesperson for Instagram confirmed to CNN, “We looked into this and found that this song is being recommended to more people than intended. We’re continuing to investigate."

While there was no explanation as to why Creed's "Higher" had become such a popular recommendation for so many across Instagram, the algorithm often takes into account a person's previous song picks and visual details from what's being uploaded in trying to suggest a song for the post.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that there has been an abundance of the Soulja Boy track "Turn My Swag On" turning up in recommendations, but the spokesperson shared that the song "is actually popular on IG" and that the recommendation was "not a bug."

Creed's "Higher" Was Pretty High Anyway

There could be some validity to the popularity of the song in suggestions. "Higher" was the lead single off Creed's 1999 album Human Clay. At the time of its release, the song topped both the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts and crossed over to hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

READ MORE: Creed's Mark Tremonti Recalls One Demand From Band's Viral Thanksgiving Performance

It is the band's second most streamed song on Spotify (after "One Last Breath") and is among their six most-performed songs live per Setlist.fm.

Plus, it's stood the test of time thanks in part to the band's very viral Thanksgiving Halftime performance of the song during a Dallas Cowboys game. So there is a precedent for it being a popular song.

Below see the best album from 25 big grunge and post-grunge bands.