Invent Animate Are Back, Stream New Album ‘Greyview’ Early — Exclusive Premiere
Invent Animate are back, and the metalcore community have just about lost their shit. Not only is their new album Greyview coming out tomorrow (March 13) after a three-year absence, but it will also be their first album with Marcus Vik on vocals.
Greyview marks the group's first release since 2016's Stillworld, which was the last to feature singer Ben English. In support of the new album, they're on the road with Silent Planet — whose frontman Garrett Russell provides guest vocals for the track "Shapeshifter" on the record — and then the two groups will head over to Europe with Fit For a King. See all the dates below.
We did a brief, exclusive interview with bassist Caleb Sherraden regarding the process of creating Greyview, which you can read below.
The metalcore world on the internet is very excited for your return. Did you anticipate such a warm welcome back, or were you surprised?
To be completely transparent, the process of coming back was pretty nerve-wracking. The amount of time spent off the grid was enough to bury a band, and we were pretty aware of that possibility. However, we have always had a strong belief in our fans and in the loyalty of the metalcore community. While we were certainly anxious and curious how the comeback would play out, we had so much confidence in the community to welcome us back with open arms. That being said, we could not have anticipated the scale at which our new music caught on. In what seemed like overnight, we were back on the map with streaming and our socials were overflowing with so many kind and encouraging messages. The band has had handfuls of conversations over the past few months about how grateful we are to be back in touch with our fans and the community. To any fan reading this: We can't thank you enough.
What do you hope people take away from the album?
Greyview is honestly a pretty heavy record, lyrically speaking. We hope that it's an experience listeners can immerse themselves in and come out more in touch with the deepest parts of themselves. This past season has been one of struggle, isolation and self-discovery for us, so we hope these words and melodies can illuminate the parts of us that we often leave in the dark.
Is there anything you want people to know about the album whether it be a particular song or something about the making of it?
Getting this album out to the world was as far away from simple as it could have been. From start to finish, it took more than two-and-a-half years to finish Greyview. The process included writing, rewriting, tracking, re-tracking, mixing, re-mixing and so on. There were so many points along the way where we had to stay committed to being the best that we could without cutting any corners. If a melody sounded out of place, we changed it. If a song structure didn't feel appropriate, we rearranged. When it came to the mix and the backend, we spent hundreds of hands-on hours with engineers Ryan Johnson and Christopher Ridley making sure the album sounded exactly as it we thought it should sound. Needless to say, the record was a huge collaboration with so many people we love and we're so happy to finally be here today giving it to the world.
Greyview will be available for purchase and on streaming tomorrow, but you can listen to an exclusive premiere of the album below. Pre-order the album from the band's website, and pre-save it with this link.
Invent Animate - Greyview Album Artwork + Tracklist
1. Dark
2. Cloud Cascade
3. Reflection Room
4. Hollow Light
5. Shapeshifter (feat/ Garrett Russell)
6. Heaven, Alone
7. Monarch
8. Fireside
9. Secret Sun
10. Eden
11. Brightwing
12. Halcyon
13. Nova
Invent Animate U.S. Tour Dates w/ Silent Planet, Currents + Greyhaven
March 12 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger
March 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Vinyl
March 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
March 15 – Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom
March 17 – Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar And Grill
March 18 – Houston, Texas @ Studio
March 19 – San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
March 20 – Lubbock, Texas @ Jakes
March 22 – Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House
Invent Animate European Tour Dates w/ Fit for a King, Silent Planet + Gravemind
May 8 — Leipzig, Germany @ Naumanns
May 9 — Münster, Germany @ Sputnikhalle
May 11 — Aarau, Switzerland @ Kiff
May 12 — Lyon, France @ Warmaudio
May 13 — Milano, Italy @ Circolo Svolta
May 14 — Wien, Austria @ Arena Wien
May 15 — Košice I, Slovakia @ Collosseum Club
May 16 — Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Hydrozagadka
May 18 — Nürnberg, Germany @ Z-bau Nürnberg
May 19 — München, Germany @ Backstage Werk
May 20 — Karlsruhe, Germany @ Die Stadtmitte
May 21 — Aarschot, Belgium @ Jeugdcentrum De Klinker
May 22 — London, United Kingdom @ 229 Venue
May 26 — Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo
May 27 — Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang
May 28 — Hannover, Germany @ Musikzentrum
May 29 — Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia
May 30 — Dillenburg, Germany @ Spring Breakdown Festival
