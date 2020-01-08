It's a new year and Silent Planet are ready to return to the stage after having an unexpected late 2019 from the road. In late November, the group shut down their European touring with singer Garrett Russell revealing he needed a break to address his mental health. Now, after some needed time away, the band will resume their touring in late February.

The group stated, "It’s a genuine honor to announce our biggest headline tour yet: Trilogy 2020. Limited tickets and VIP are available now at: www.silentplanettours.com It’s been a long time in the making and we hope you can make it out to one of these shows. After everything that’s happened, we are excited to get back on the road and make some memories with you. Love you all. Be consumed."

Last fall, Russell stated when revealing the band was pulling out of the tour that he struggled with mental illness. He added, "It’s one thing to talk about mental health... and it’s another thing to take care of it. I have been neglecting my own mental health, and unfortunately, I was given a harsh reminder over this last week. I had a series of episodes while in Europe, and I became a danger to myself. My bandmates, who love me very much, decided that we should all go home together. The care they’ve shown me has been the clearest depiction of grace I’ve ever seen in my life." That marked the first shows the group had cancelled during their 10 years of existence.

Silent Planet's new North American run launches Feb. 20 in Seattle and continues through March 22 in Pomona, Calif. All dates for the trek can be viewed below and as the band stated, tickets can be found here.

Currents, Invent Animate and Greyhaven will provide support during the "Trilogy 2020 Tour." The band will issue a re-recorded version of their 2014 debut disc, The Night God Slept, on Jan. 24.

Silent Planet / Currents / Invent Animate / Greyhaven 2020 Tour

Feb. 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Feb. 21 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Pin

Feb. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Feb. 23 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver

Feb. 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

Feb. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Feb. 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Davey’s Uptown

Feb. 28 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar

Feb. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean

March 01 - Columbus, Ohio @ Skully’s

March 03 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Knitting Factory

March 04 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

March 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bar le Ritz

March 06 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck

March 07 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place

March 08 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House Of Independents

March 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

March 11 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

March 12 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

March 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Vinyl

March 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

March 15 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom

March 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar And Grill

March 18 - Houston, Texas @ Studio

March 19 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

March 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jakes

March 22 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House

