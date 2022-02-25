Thy Art Is Murder + After the Burial Announce Late Spring 2022 Co-Headline Tour
It's about to get heavy in late spring. That's because Thy Art Is Murder have booked travel stateside where they'll join up with After the Burial on just over a month-long trek leading into the summer.
The "Back From the Gulag" tour gets underway May 10 in Sacramento, California, heading across country, dipping into Canada and then returning to the West Coast for a June 18 tour finale in Portland, Oregon. And the two headliners are not alone, as Currents and Brand of Sacrifice will be joining the 32-date trek as support acts.
For Thy Art Is Murder, the Aussie rockers hit these shores in support of their fifth studio album, Human Target, their 2019 set that featured the songs "Death Squad Anthem," "Make America Hate Again" and "New Gods" as well as the album's title track.
After the Burial also have a 2019 album to support as the band's Evergreen album already gave us the songs "Behold the Crown" and "Exit, Exist." It's certain to be a pummeling show from the opening moments until the final note rings out. See dates, cities and venues listed below.
Tickets for the tour are currently on sale via both Thy Art Is Murder and After the Burial's websites.
Thy Art Is Murder / After the Burial 2022 Tour
May 10 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
May 11 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
May 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco -
May 14 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
May 15 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
May 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
May 18 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage
May 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
May 21 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly
May 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
May 24 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete's
May 25 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
May 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA
May 27 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology
May 28 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
May 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
May 31 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda
June 01 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
June 02 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
June 03 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall
June 04 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
June 05 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater
June 07 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
June 08 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
June 09 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
June 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
June 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater
June 12 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's
June 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
June 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
June 17 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
June 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom