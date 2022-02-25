Thy Art Is Murder + After the Burial Announce Late Spring 2022 Co-Headline Tour

It's about to get heavy in late spring. That's because Thy Art Is Murder have booked travel stateside where they'll join up with After the Burial on just over a month-long trek leading into the summer.

The "Back From the Gulag" tour gets underway May 10 in Sacramento, California, heading across country, dipping into Canada and then returning to the West Coast for a June 18 tour finale in Portland, Oregon. And the two headliners are not alone, as Currents and Brand of Sacrifice will be joining the 32-date trek as support acts.

For Thy Art Is Murder, the Aussie rockers hit these shores in support of their fifth studio album, Human Target, their 2019 set that featured the songs "Death Squad Anthem," "Make America Hate Again" and "New Gods" as well as the album's title track.

After the Burial also have a 2019 album to support as the band's Evergreen album already gave us the songs "Behold the Crown" and "Exit, Exist." It's certain to be a pummeling show from the opening moments until the final note rings out. See dates, cities and venues listed below.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale via both Thy Art Is Murder and After the Burial's websites.

Thy Art Is Murder / After the Burial 2022 Tour

May 10 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 11 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

May 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco -

May 14 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

May 15 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

May 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

May 18 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage

May 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

May 21 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly

May 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

May 24 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete's

May 25 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

May 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

May 27 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

May 28 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

May 31 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

June 01 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

June 02 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

June 03 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall

June 04 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

June 05 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

June 07 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

June 08 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

June 09 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

June 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

June 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater

June 12 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

June 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

June 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

June 17 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

June 18 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

