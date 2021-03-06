In the world of financial investing, Michael Burry is a big deal — actor Christian Bale even portrayed him in the 2015 film The Big Short. In our world — the world of rock and metal — we're more fascinated by the fact that he tagged eight metal bands in his Twitter bio than the fact that he made the decision to leave Twitter, much to the dismay of his 400,000 followers.

Burry is best known for placing a one billion dollar bet against a housing bubble in the United States in the mid-2000s. And he won, as chronicled in the movie about this high-profile and incredibly risky move.

The investor signed off with a pair of tweets supporting local Vietnamese and Mexican restaurants and, in his bio, he tagged eight metal bands: DevilDriver, Entombed, Motionless in White, As I Lay Dying, Dismember, Obituary, Lamb of God and Amon Amarth, in that order.

View a screenshot of Burry's Twitter bio below.

No explanation for these select shoutouts was given, but Burry's archived tweets show the 49-year-old was just as keen to offer hot takes on the stock market and cryptocurrencies as he was to make music recommendations.

We've pulled out a handful archived tweets, also seen below, where Burry shared songs by Slipknot, King Diamond, Pantera, White Zombie and DevilDriver.

Business Insider, a financial and business news website, even took note of Burry's love for extreme metal in a feature their report on the investing mogul leaving the popular social media platform. Hopefully we'll see a few "Investor Reacts to Death Metal" videos surface sooner than later.

Twitter: @michaeljburry