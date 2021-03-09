Have you ever tried playing drums on an iPad app? It might be easy to play the standard AC/DC or Rolling Stones beat, but less so when it comes to tackling intense metal drumming on songs by legends such as Metallica, Slipknot, Iron Maiden, System of a Down, Cannibal Corpse and others.

Shrinking down an entire drum kit to the size of an iPad screen with only your fingers to use can be incredibly tricky. There's a limited amount of space in which a tremendous amount of work needs to be executed, not to mention the unique position of having to time everything properly with the fingers. For anyone who has practiced hand-drumming and finger rolls, it might be a bit easier.

For Instagram user "ipaddrummer," it all seems to come quite naturally. His page is loaded with various short clips of drum covers on the Apple-branded tablet and the most impressive has to be Cannibal Corpse's iconic death metal track, "Hammer Smashed Face." Paul Mazurkiweicz's style is extraordinarily unconventional and many drummers attest to having difficulty replicating his work on the standard drum kit.

If you're unable to even have an electronic kit in your home, this is a sure-fire way to keep your chops up, your creative ambitions high and the neighbors, family or roommates happily free from such noisy racket.

We've pulled out a few of our favorite clips below. Watch, get inspired and follow this digital drum marvel here.

iPad Drummer Plays Metallica's "Fuel"

iPad Drummer Plays Cannibal Corpse's "Hammer Smashed Face

iPad Drummer Plays Iron Maiden's "The Trooper"

iPad Drummer Plays System of a Down's "Toxicity"

iPad Drummer Plays Slipknot's "Duality"