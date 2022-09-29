Iron Maiden Announce 40th Anniversary ‘The Number of the Beast’ Vinyl With One Big Track List Change

Earlier this year, Iron Maiden's historic The Number of the Beast album turned 40 years old and now the metal legends have announced a triple vinyl reissue of the record, which features one big change in the track list in addition to the inclusion of the Beast Over Hammersmith live album.

"On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot on the album for the first time," says founding bassist Steve Harris, who has long bemoaned Maiden's decision to include "Total Eclipse" as the B-side to the "Run to the Hills" single, which resulted in the track being left off the full length album in favor of "Gangland."

"The reason it didn’t make it in the first place was that it was all a mad rush when we were finishing the record and we had to get the 'Run to the Hills' single out before the tour and we basically had to pick a B-side and it was between 'Gangland' and 'Total Eclipse' and we just picked the wrong one, really! I think 'Total Eclipse' is a stronger song and the album would have been stronger if it had been on there," beams Harris.

This also marks the first time Beast Over Hammersmith will be available on vinyl. Although the performance was recorded just two days before The Number of the Beast came out, it wasn't officially released until 2002 as part of the Eddie's Archive boxset.

The triply vinyl release will arrive on Nov. 18 through BMG and pre-orders can be placed here.

Catch Iron Maiden on the North American leg of their ongoing The Legacy of the Beast tour now through Oct. 27. For tickets, head here.

Iron Maiden, The Number of the Beast + Beast Over Hammersmith Triply Vinyl Artwork + Track Listing

DISC 1 – The Number Of The Beast

Side 1:

"Invaders"

"Children Of The Damned"

"The Prisoner"

"22 Acacia Avenue"

Side 2:

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Run To The Hills"

"Total Eclipse"*

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

*alternative tracklisting to original TNOTB vinyl release. “Total Eclipse” replaces “Gangland”

DISC 2 – Beast Over Hammersmith

Side 3:

"Murders In The Rue Morgue"

"Wrathchild"

"Run To The Hills"

"Children of The Damned"

"The Number Of The Beast"

Side 4:

"Another Life"

"Killers"

"22 Acacia Avenue"

"Total Eclipse"

"Transylvania"

DISC 3 – Beast Over Hammersmith

Side 5:

"The Prisoner"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Phantom Of The Opera"

"Iron Maiden"

Side 6:

"Sanctuary"

"Drifter"

"Running Free"

"Prowler"