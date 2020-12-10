Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and renowned solo artist Richie Kotzen, also of The Winery Dogs, have teamed up under the Smith/Kotzen moniker, releasing their first single together, "Taking My Chances."

Rumors swirled earlier this year of a collaborative effort between the two rockers, but neither confirmed that the there was indeed music on the horizon. Even with the debut single now out, not much is known about the project in regards to whether or not fans can expect a full length album.

Still, there's plenty to revel in over the course of four minutes and 46 seconds on "Taking My Chances." Both guitarists have a strong appreciation for blues, which shines through the start/stop riffing swagger that affords both Smith and Kotzen room for slack-wristed guitar licks and sudden bursts of frenetic melody. Vocally, Kotzen deploys a soft, but passionate croon that helps take the edge off the busy guitar work.

"I think Richie and I complement each other really well. He’s a virtuoso guitarist but he’s got a great sense of melody - the whole thing just felt very natural," said Smith. "We found common ground in classic and blues-based rock," added Kotzen. "We both come from that mentality. We’ve been writing and recording together for the past year and I’m ecstatic with the results."

Listen to "Taking My Chances," which was recorded in Turks and Caicos at the beginning of the year, below.

Both musicians have been active in 2020 aside from the new song and they each have plans for next year as well. Kotzen's 22nd solo album, 50/50, was released earlier this year and The Winery Dogs, which he fronts and plays guitar in, are anticipating a new record in 2021. Meanwhile, Smith's first book, Monsters of River and Rock — My Life as Iron Maiden's Compulsive Angler, was released this fall. Read our interview with Smith about his passion for fishing here.

Smith/Kotzen, "Taking My Chances"