Iron Maiden + Blaze Bayley Pay Tribute to Paul Di’Anno After Singer’s Death

The tributes saluting late Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno continue to roll in, with members of the Iron Maiden family now weighing in with their comments.

It was confirmed on Monday (Oct. 21) by Di'Anno's record label, Conquest Music, that the musician had passed at the age of 66. Di'Anno was Iron Maiden's first vocalist, appearing on their 1980 self-titled debut album and its 1981 follow-up Killers. After the singer and the band went their separate ways, Di'Anno continued as a solo artist.

What Iron Maiden Said About the Death of Paul Di'Anno

In a posting through their social media, the members of Iron Maiden offered:

Monday 21st October 2024 We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world. “It’s just so sad he’s gone,” comments Steve Harris. “I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate ⚒⚒.” We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul.

What Blaze Bayley Had to Say About Paul Di'Anno's Death

It's a rather small and vocally powerful club of people who have fronted Iron Maiden. Di'Anno started things off. Bruce Dickinson has spent the most time with the band on the mic, but there was also a period where Blaze Bayley fronted the band in Dickinson's absence.

Bayley shared his respects for Di'Anno in a social media posting as well:

Very sad to hear of the death of my friend Paul Di'Anno. Paul & I did quite a few tours & concerts together over the years... Sweden Rock, Ukraine, Australia, Scandinavia. He had a great sense of humour & those were crazy times. His voice & his music with Iron Maiden & his own projects will live on. Fondly remembered, sadly missed. RIP.

Who Else Commented on Paul Di'Anno's Death?

Iron Maiden and Bayley weren't the only ones saluting Di'Anno. Slash, Anthrax, David Ellefson, Kreator, Exodus' Gary Holt and many more have also shared their remembrances and tributes to the late vocalist.