Rockers Pay Tribute to Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Paul Di’Anno

Several rockers have taken to social media to pay tribute to former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno, who died today (Oct. 21) at the age of 66.

The musician's label, Conquest Music, shared the news in a statement that read, "On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66."

Di'Anno fronted Iron Maiden from 1978 until 1981, and sang on their first two studio albums Iron Maiden (1980) and Killers (1981). The musician struggled with a variety of health issues over the last few years, and thus performed many concerts from a wheelchair.

Fellow musicians have shared posts in honor of Di'Anno and his legacy online, including Iron Maiden and ex-singer Blaze Bayley, who sang for the group from 1994 until 1999.

"We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today. Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been traveling as a band for almost five decades," Iron Maiden wrote in their post.

"His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."

See the rest of the tributes below. Loudwire sends our condolences to Di'Anno's loved ones and fans.

Iron Maiden

Blaze Bayley

Anthrax

Slash

Exodus

Gary Holt

David Ellefson

Kreator

Volbeat

Eddie Trunk

Rob Caggiano

Sick of It All

Riki Rachtman

Jeff Scott Soto

Chaq Mol (Dark Funeral)