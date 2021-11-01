Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces 2022 North American Spoken Word Tour
Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson is bringing his one-man show to North America. ‘An Evening With Bruce Dickinson,’ which features storytelling, a-capella singing and audience Q&A, will invade the United States and Canada in early 2022.
Dickinson’s spoken word tour has been a rousing success in Europe thanks to his fascinating life in metal, aviation, business, fencing and more. Iron Maiden’s iconic Air Raid Siren will spend all winter in North America, braving the cold from Jan. 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. through to March 30 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.
“Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point,” an official announcement reads.
“The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!”
Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets for Bruce Dickinson’s North American spoken word tour will go on sale Nov. 5.
United States Tour Dates:
Jan. 17 - Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Parker Playhouse
Jan. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live
Jan. 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Theatre
Jan. 21 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
Jan. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Jan. 24 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center
Jan. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Polk Theater
Jan. 27 - Columbus, Ohio @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
Jan. 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
Jan. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 01 - Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
Feb. 02 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg
Feb. 04 - New York City, N.Y. @ The Town Hall
Feb. 05 - Boston, Mass. @ Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center
Feb. 07 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 08 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
Feb. 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park
Feb. 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Vic Theatre
Feb. 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Pantages Theatre
Feb. 14 - Milwaukee-Racine, Wis. @ Pabst Theater
Feb. 16 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
Feb. 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center
Feb. 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Feb. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 22 - Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
Feb. 23 - Houston, Texas @ Stafford Centre
Feb. 24 - Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Mesa Arts Center
Feb. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ Balboa Theatre
March 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre
March 03 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Palace of Fine Arts
March 04 - Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
March 06 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theatre
March 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues
Canadian Tour Dates:
March 14 - Vancouver (New Westminster), B.C. @ Massey Theatre
March 16 - Victoria, British Columbia @ Royal Theatre
March 18 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Winspear Centre
March 20 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
March 21 - Calgary, Alberta@ Jack Singer Concert Hall
March 23 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
March 26 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
March 27 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Palais Montcalm
March 29 - Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
March 30 - Kitchener, Ontario @ Centre in the Square