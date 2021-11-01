Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces 2022 North American Spoken Word Tour

Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson is bringing his one-man show to North America. ‘An Evening With Bruce Dickinson,’ which features storytelling, a-capella singing and audience Q&A, will invade the United States and Canada in early 2022.

Dickinson’s spoken word tour has been a rousing success in Europe thanks to his fascinating life in metal, aviation, business, fencing and more. Iron Maiden’s iconic Air Raid Siren will spend all winter in North America, braving the cold from Jan. 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. through to March 30 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

“Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Bruce taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of Maiden anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point,” an official announcement reads.

“The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce’s answers will all be completely improvised – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!”

Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets for Bruce Dickinson’s North American spoken word tour will go on sale Nov. 5.

United States Tour Dates:

Jan. 17 - Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Parker Playhouse

Jan. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live

Jan. 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Theatre

Jan. 21 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

Jan. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Jan. 24 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center

Jan. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Polk Theater

Jan. 27 - Columbus, Ohio @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

Jan. 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

Jan. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 01 - Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

Feb. 02 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg

Feb. 04 - New York City, N.Y. @ The Town Hall

Feb. 05 - Boston, Mass. @ Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center

Feb. 07 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 08 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

Feb. 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

Feb. 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ Vic Theatre

Feb. 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Pantages Theatre

Feb. 14 - Milwaukee-Racine, Wis. @ Pabst Theater

Feb. 16 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

Feb. 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center

Feb. 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Feb. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 22 - Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

Feb. 23 - Houston, Texas @ Stafford Centre

Feb. 24 - Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Mesa Arts Center

Feb. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ Balboa Theatre

March 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre

March 03 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Palace of Fine Arts

March 04 - Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 06 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theatre

March 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues

Canadian Tour Dates:

March 14 - Vancouver (New Westminster), B.C. @ Massey Theatre

March 16 - Victoria, British Columbia @ Royal Theatre

March 18 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Winspear Centre

March 20 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

March 21 - Calgary, Alberta@ Jack Singer Concert Hall

March 23 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

March 26 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

March 27 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Palais Montcalm

March 29 - Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

March 30 - Kitchener, Ontario @ Centre in the Square