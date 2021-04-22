There's just over two weeks left in the fan voting for an official ballot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations, and at present Iron Maiden and Foo Fighters would make the cut, though their inclusion at this point is far from a lock.

Fans can vote through May 7 for the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan ballot with the Top 5 entries being submitted as part of the overall ballot count for the 2021 Rock Hall class. At present, Iron Maiden sit in fourth place with 354,000 votes, while Foo Fighters closely trail them in fifth with 341,000 votes.

Both are within striking distance of the Go-Go's who sit in third with 368,000 votes, but Carole King with 327,000 votes is the closest competitor currently not on the fan ballot. The top two entries are Tina Turner with over 504,000 votes and Afro-beat artist Fela Kuti with 480,000 votes.

Rage Against the Machine, currently sitting at 197,000 votes, and New York Dolls, at 149,000 votes, would need a serious rally to be in contention for the fan vote.

With two weeks left until voting closes on May 7, fan voting is more crucial than ever. You can vote your five favorites daily until the cutoff at this location.