In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 27, 2018:

- Iron Maiden have begun the European leg of their "The Legacy of the Beast" tour, Their 16-song set in Tallinn, Estonia included a number of rare inclusions into the set list, including "Flight of the Icarus," "The Clansman" and "Sign of the Cross." See the full set list from the Saturday (May 26) performance here.

- Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack was the victim of theft of the weekend, revealing via a tweet that an intruder took "a year's worth of BVB memorabilia," including his stage clothes from the Set the World on Fire album cycle. For more details, check out his tweet here.

- Never thought you'd hear Chino Moreno and Bananarama in the same sentence? Apparently the Deftones vocalist joined Death Valley High for a collaborative cover of the Bananarama classic "Cruel Summer" in 2015, and the track has turned up on a playlist of featured performers from Methodic Artists. You'll have to scroll down in the playlist to find the track here.

- According to Variety, Byron Allen's Digital Freestyle Media has acquired the rock doc, The Life, Blood and Rhythm of Randy Castillo. Castillo was best known as Ozzy Osbourne's drummer in the '80s and served a stint drumming for Motley Crue from 1999 until 2002. The film is narrated by Lita Ford, and features appearances by Slash, Lemmy Kilmister, Zakk Wylde, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Jerry Cantrell, John 5, Duff McKagan, Kip Winger, Matt Sorum, Billy Sheehan and Bill Ward among others. A trailer can be seen here. The film is expected to be released June 15.

- The Devil Wears Prada have covered Julien Baker's "Sour Breath," which can be heard here. Mike Hranica revealed the decision to cover the song came about when Baker previously mentioned covering one of their songs. The track is available to purchase here.

- Former S.T.U.N. vocalist Christopher Jarecki and his wife, actress Alicia Silverstone, are divorcing after 13 years of marriage. According to Billboard, the actress filed for divorce on Friday (May 25) in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The couple have reportedly been split for two years. They will share custody of their 7-year-old son.

- Ahead of their Live Over Europe release on June 29, Fates Warning have released a new live video for "The Light and Shade of Things" that can be viewed here.