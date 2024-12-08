Iron Maiden have revealed that Steve Harris' British Lion bandmate Simon Dawson is the band's new live drummer and fans have reacted to the news.

Yesterday (Dec. 7), Nicko McBrain surprised fans by announcing that his final show with Iron Maiden would be that night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The night marked the conclusion of The Future Past tour and McBrain's 42-year tenure as the drummer for the metal legends.

Fans were reassured that a new drummer had already been selected and that the news would arrive shortly. Just hours after the tearful onstage goodbye, where McBrain embraced his bandmates and said goodbye to a packed stadium of screaming Iron Maiden fans one last time.

As Maiden embark on a 50th anniversary tour next year, playing material from 1980 through 1992 exclusively, Dawson will make his live debut with the group.

Of course, this news has Maiden fans overwhelmed with emotions. While it is undeniably sad to see the 72-year-old step down from touring, the move is understandable. Fans have expressed gratitude for McBrain's tireless service and the mark he left on the Iron Maiden sound with his frenetic, swinging style that perfectly complements the speedy energy of their signature galloping pace.

Before fans have had time to even fully digest the news of McBrain's departure, we're also processing the addition of Dawson, who has spent the last dozen years in British Lion.

Chemistry as a rhythm section is a foundation of Iron Maiden's sound, so it's a decision that should easily anchor this sound in years to come.

See how fans have reacted to this news below.

Fans React to Simon Dawson as Nicko McBrain's Successor