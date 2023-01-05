Photos – Official Iron Maiden Postage Stamps Are as Metal as the Mail Can Get

Iron Maiden have become just the fifth musical group to be honored with their own set of stamps by the Royal Mail postal service headquartered in London, England.

The metal legends, who have sold over 100 million albums worldwide, now join the ranks of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen and the Rolling Stones as bands who have been issued stamps through the 507-year-old courier.

Out of the dozen lot, eight stamps are live photos of various band members, captured between 1983 and 2018. The remaining four, of course, depict Maiden's iconic mascot Eddie — the debut album cover art, "The Trooper" single art, "Aces High" single art and Senjutsu version that differs from the official album cover.

These Iron Maiden stamps will go on sale on Jan. 12 and pre-orders are live now at the Royal Mail webstore. Quite aware that many purchasers may not intend to slap the stamps onto pieces of mail, there's a variety of framed and other collectible-styled options in the webstore as well, including a limited edition gold version of the ones seen further down the page.

It's a nice way to kick off the new year with a lot on deck for the veteran metal band.

After wrapping the the long-postponed final legs of their already historic The Legacy of the Beast tour in 2022, Iron Maiden set their sights on 2023, announcing The Future Past tour in the U.K. and Europe. The group will place a special focus on 2021's Senjutsu album as well as celebrate 1986's Somewhere in Time in addition to some other hits. And don't worry, manager Rod Smallwood said the tour will extend into 2024, so expect more dates to arrive later on. For tickets, head here.

Iron Maiden, Royal Mail Postage Stamps

Top Row (Left to Right):

Iron Maiden Royal Mail Stamps loading...

Top Row (Left to Right):

Steve Harris in Vancouver, June 2010

Bruce Dickinson at Hammersmith, Odeon, London, May 1983

Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Steve Harris in Pamplona, September 1988

Nicko McBrain in Quito, March 2009

Bottom Row (Left to Right)

Dave Murray, Bruce Dickinson and Janick Gers in Rio de Janeiro, January 2001

Adrian Smith and Steve Harris in Helsinki, May 2018

Iron Maiden at Twickenham Stadium, London, July 2008

Bruce Dickinson sword fighting with Eddie in Birmingham, August 2018

