Iron Maiden Release ‘Sign of the Cross’ From New ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Live Album

Iron Maiden's already historic 2018/2019 "Legacy of the Beast" tour is being immortalized in the forthcoming Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City live album. The metal legends have just served up another preview and this time it's "Sign of the Cross."

The track, which originally appeared on the Blaze Bayley-fronted record, The X Factor (1995), was one of the many highlights of the spectacular run and one of just two songs from the Bayley era to make its way into the nightly set. Prior to this career-spanning tour, Maiden had last played the song live in 2001 and it was also featured on the Rock in Rio live album/DVD.

Although this release does not come with a visual component, "Sign of the Cross" was among the more memorable moments of the theatric stage show. Bruce Dickinson seemed to almost hover in mid-air, gliding across the stage, wielding a lit cross while adorned with a an enormous black cape.

Listen to "Sign of the Cross" further down the page.

“When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated and we know our fans felt the same, commented bassist Steve Harris on the live record. “We’d been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we’ve been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we’d take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy.”

Harris added, "I’m very pleased with the results, especially as this set list includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as ‘For the Greater Good of God’, and other older songs like ‘Where Eagles Dare’, ‘Flight of Icarus’, ‘The Clansman’ and ‘Sign of the Cross’ which haven’t been included in our live set releases for many years. We’ve never released a live album from Mexico before and I think this recording does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there."

Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City will be released on Nov. 20 and pre-orders can be placed here. Look for Maiden to head back out on the road on another "Legacy of the Beast" leg next year.

Iron Maiden, "Sign of the Cross" — Live in Mexico City, 2019