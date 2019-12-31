Who wouldn’t want to be a fly on the wall in that room? Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith, System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian and Tool’s Justin Chancellor recently jammed together, taking photos to mark the unforgettable occasion.

The epic jam session took place Dec. 29 while celebrating the birthday of Smith’s wife, Nathalie Dufresne-Smith.

Photos of the meet-up come courtesy of Odadjian, who writes, "Had the pleasure of jamming with a couple of legends last night. @misteradriansmith from @ironmaiden and #justinchancellor from @toolmusic. What a great night. Until next time. #happybirthday @nathalie_d_smith! #ironmaiden x #tool x #systemofadown."

Photos show Adrian Smith on guitar, while Shavo manned his trusty bass and Justin Chancellor sat behind the drum kit.

Smith later shared a photo, with the Winery Dogs’ Richie Kotzen also present. “Great times with good friends celebrating Nathalie’s Birthday.”

Fans are already clamoring for the trio to record an album together, but with Tool’s newest effort taking 13 years and System of a Down’s failed effort to create their first record since 2005, new music probably shouldn’t be expected. As for Iron Maiden, speculation dictates the legendary band may have finished a new record earlier this year.

