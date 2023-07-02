Is There Still Beef Between Dave Mustaine and Metallica? Mustaine’s Answer May Surprise You

Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine has talked about Metallica a lot since the two parties parted ways back in 1983. As such, you might think that he still harbors resentment toward them – and vice versa to some degree – yet as he recently revealed, nothing could be farther from the truth.

Speaking with Planet Rock’s Liz Barnes on June 25, 2023, Mustaine dove into a variety of subjects, including Megadeth’s 40th anniversary, Bloodstock Festival and unsurprisingly, Metallica.

When asked about the legacy of his band, Mustaine replied [via Blabbermouth]:

I think [we lasted this long by] just trying to be the best that [we] can be. And we've had adversity against us since the beginning because of Metallica. The funny thing about is that we're friends now. But what happened happened, and it's in public belief that there's some kind of beef between us, and there really isn't. As much as back in the day we talked about it from a negative point of view, I prefer to talk about it from a positive place now, a place of forgiveness and of healing. Those guys went through a lot of stuff themselves, and I did too. It's very well documented about all this and getting professional help. So, that's something I think is really wonderful. You've got two of the biggest bands in metal that started from the same place, had their growing pains, came to the realization that it was just a bunch of hard feelings and a bunch of hurt people. And hurt people hurt people. And now I wish them the very, very best. And now it's all about just coming from a place of happiness. And I think if you have that kind of attitude, you can't help but succeed.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Mustaine has reflected thoughtfully on their past friction. Last month, he told Guitar World that although he’s not heard Metallica’s latest LP (72 Seasons) yet, it’s not because of any lingering negativity:

[T]here was a time around 20 years ago when we were not being friendly toward each other when I couldn't listen to their music when it came on the radio. But none of that bothers me anymore, and it's not why I haven't heard the record, especially after the Big Four thing that we did. I really think we should do that again.

Plus, he’s stated that Kirk Hammett “honor[ed]” him by keeping his early Metallica solos, so it seems like the hatchet has truly been buried. Elsewhere, Mustaine's talked about the one thing that would make Megadeth end prematurely.

