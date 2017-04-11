J. Geils Dead at 71

Sad news to report, as J. Geils, the guitarist and founder of his namesake group the J. Geils Band, has died at the age of 71. The veteran rocker, whose full name was John Warren Geils Jr., was found Tuesday (April 11) at his home in Groton, Mass.

The J. Geils Band formed in 1967 and scored some minor hits in the '70s before striking it big in the early '80s with singles like "Love Stinks," "Freeze-Frame" and the No. 1 hit "Centerfold." While the band was named after Geils, their most recognizable member is frontman Peter Wolf.

The band broke up in 1985 after releasing 11 albums but reunited for a few tours in the late '90s and throughout the 2000s. However, Geils himself wasn't part of the band's most recent touring from 2012 on. The J. Geils Band were nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past year, but weren't inducted.

According to TMZ, police report that Geils' death is not suspicious. We'd like to offer our condolences to his family, friends and bandmates.

J. Geils Band, "Centerfold"