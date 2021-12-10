Jack White Announces 2022 North American + European Tour Dates
Jack White has just announced his first headlining shows in four years. The former White Stripes frontman and successful solo artist will spend 2022 touring the world, with North American and European shows announced so far.
The tour will celebrate two new Jack White albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, coming April 8 and July 22, respectively. Fans can pre-order both albums, which will come out in various vinyl formats, here and here.
Jack White’s 2022 tour dates will begin in Detroit on April 8 and run until Aug. 29 in Kansas City. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show.
Check out the list of Jack White’s North American and European tour dates below and click here to grab tickets.
Jack White 2022 World Tour Dates:
April 08 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 09 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 10 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
April 12 – Chicago, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
April 16 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
April 17 – Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena
April 19 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
April 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
April 23 – Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 – North Charleston, S.C. @ High Water Festival *
April 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
April 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
April 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
April 30 – Nashville, Tenn. 2 Ascend Amphitheater
May 01 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
May 25 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
May 27 – El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
June 01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
June 03 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center
June 04 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 06 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
June 07 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum
June 08 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 – Broomfield, Colo. @ 1STBANK Center
June 27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
June 28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
June 30 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
July 02 – Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee
July 04 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
July 07 – Lyon, France @ Le Radiant
July 10 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival *
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
July 18 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
July 19 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
July 20 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
Aug. 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. 2 Armory
Aug. 16 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ UWM Panther Arena
Aug. 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 21 – Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark
Aug. 23 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
Aug. 24 – Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 28 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 29 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre