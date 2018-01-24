Jack White Joins Growing List of Acts With Cell Phone Free Shows

Jack White is getting ready to hit the road in support of his upcoming Boarding House Reach album and he's joining the growing list of acts who are requesting "cell phone-free" shows.

White will hit the road in April and he's testing out the Yondr phone pouch that has been employed at a number of recent shows for various artists. According to the Houston Chronicle, his Houston show at the Revention Music Center on May 1 will be at least one of the shows where this approach is employed, with the venue issuing a statement alerting fans to the development.

"No photos, videos or audio recording devices allowed," says the statement. "We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON."

For those unfamiliar, the Yondr pouch serves as an easy to carry storage for your phones during the shows, but it remains locked and secured so that access is not available. As you exit the venue, there are typically staff on hand to unlock the pouches in a one-step quick fashion, allowing you access to your phone once more. There are also Yondr Phone Zones at shows, often in the lobby or concourse, where the pouch can be unlocked if phone access is needed during the performance.

The statement continues, "For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience."

Stone Temple Pilots used a similar approach during their introductory performance for Jeff Gutt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles last fall, and we've seen A Perfect Circle and Misfits attempt to ban cell phone usage at shows as well. The practice has also spilled over to the comedy world, where comedians have utilized the no cell phone policy to keep their material fresh for audiences coming to see them.

It is not known as of yet if the policy for White extends to all of his U.S. dates or will affect his shows in the U.K. as well. But for those attending White's cell phone-free shows, get ready for a more immersive, in-person experience without the visual interruption blocking your view. White's North American tour starts April 19 in Detroit and all dates can be seen here.