James Hetfield: ‘New Metallica Music’ Coming Tomorrow

This isn't a drill. James Hetfield posted an audio announcement saying "new Metallica music" is coming tomorrow, July 15.

"Hey, this is James from Metallica. Tune in on Wednesday to hear new Metallica music from S&M2," the frontman teased in the segment. Listen below.

While his message doesn't offer much, there is a premiere for a trailer of S&M2 and a live version of the song "All Within My Hands" on Metallica's YouTube channel scheduled for Wednesday, July 15. Lars Ulrich announced in June that the S&M2 shows were going to be released as a box set later this summer, so this is likely the first single being released from the set.

The concerts took place over two nights in September of 2019 in San Francisco to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their iconic live album S&M. The two nights marked Metallica's last time performing live together, as their fall 2019 tour was postponed when Hetfield announced he was returning to rehab. The band were set to play again this year, which was also put on hold due to the coronavirus.

Between this upcoming release and knowing the guys have been working on a new album together during the quarantine, at least we know that we have new music to look forward to until we're able to see them play live again.

James Hetfield Metallica Announcement

Metallica + San Francisco Symphony - "All Within My Hands (Live)"