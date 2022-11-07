At Hatebreed's Oklahoma City show on Nov. 5, vocalist Jamey Jasta kicked an alleged Nazi out of the venue before the band performed their final song for the night. In a plea for fans to take control of the issue themselves, he encouraged them to "handle it in the street" while later issuing a zero tolerance stance when it comes to "racism, anti-semitism, sexism, transphobia."

A fan-filmed video of the incident was submitted to Metal Injection by Benjamin Sharp, who stated, "I'm honestly unsure [how this started]! My buddy was filming and we were both on the rail, and the individual shouting in the beginning of the clip captured our attention so he flipped his phone around. I did see the man who the crowd essentially ejected themselves though, and he seemed rather intoxicated and belligerent to begin with."

The video opens with Jasta leaning toward the crowd, asking, "What do you want me to do? You want me to throw people out of the fucking show?"

Some in the audience are seen and heard yelling back that an alleged Nazi was in attendance.

"Nazis are at the show? Listen, nazis aren't welcome at Hatebreed shows. This is a fucking obvious thing," says Jasta, who then put the responsibility back on the fans, "But you guys gotta police your own fucking shows, okay? In our day, I didn't go to the singer of the fucking band. We handled the shit [in] the street. Nobody sees nothing. No fucking snitching, no cops. You got a problem? You handle it in the street like men."

Jasta then pauses as the accused Nazi is led out of the venue.

"There you go. Don't let the door hit you on the way out," adds Jasta, who then affirms, "There's no place for racism, anti-semitism, sexism, transphobia – none of that shit... Life is hard enough. Everybody needs music. But I ain't a fucking cop! So handle your own shit next time alright? I love every one of you, but police your scene. It ain't up to the bands."

Catch Hatebreed on the remainder of their 20 Years of Perseverance Tour at the dates listed further down the page.

Hatebreed's '20 Year of Perseverance' Tour Dates

Nov. 7 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 9 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake's Sports Cafe

Nov. 10 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

Nov. 12 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Nov. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Nov. 17 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 20 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

