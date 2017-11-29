Jane's Addiction are ready to rock for a good cause, and a number of familiar players will join them at the upcoming Rhonda's Kiss benefit taking place in Los Angeles at the Palladium on Dec. 8.

The Rhonda's Kiss organization helps out cancer patients in need, aiding those in need of financial assistance during their cancer treatments. “Raising money for cancer is a reminder that every day, people are struggling with the disease and need the support to maintain their dignity and fight,” said Kyle Stefanski, CEO of Rhonda’s Kiss. “We are blessed to have strong support from artists such as Jane's Addiction, the public, and hospitals like Cedars-Sinai to be able to help more and more people fight this terrible disease.”

“At Cedars-Sinai, it is our mission to treat the cancer patient as a whole, rather than just the disease,” said Amin Mirhadi, MD, radiation oncologist at the Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. “We are proud to collaborate with the Rhonda’s Kiss foundation to help us achieve that.”

Jane's Addiction vocalist Perry Farrell stated, “Rhonda’s Kiss is a most unique charity, as they have considered what most organizations overlook; which is how are patients going to pay their bills while in treatment? … the answer is Rhonda’s Kiss."

Tickets for the Rhonda's Kiss benefit are currently on sale at this location.