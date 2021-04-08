Shred Guitar Icon Jason Becker Hospitalized, Virtual Benefit Ongoing

Guitar legend Jason Becker has been hospitalized upon experiencing shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate, an issue that was present earlier in the week (April 5) and has now escalated.

Becker was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease) more than 30 years ago and the #ShredForJasonBecker virtual benefit, co-organized by DragonForce's Herman Li, has been running since March and will continue to run through April as notable guitarists from around the world take part in the fundraising venture. Learn more here.

Recent updates on his health have been provided through the guitarist's Twitter account by his mother, Pat Becker. Earlier in the week, she indicated he was experiencing shortness of breath and a rapid heart rate and communicated with fans that Jason had requested prayers in support.

Becker's condition long ago resulted in the inability to walk, talk or breathe on his own, though he has continued to compose music, communicating through a series of eye movements.

Now, Pat has reported that her son was feeling better for a while after, but that the same breathing and heart rate issues persisted and a doctor advised he be admitted to a hospital. Pat reassured fans that Jason communicated that he was "gonna get this fixed" and expressed love for her. She referred to him as "an eternal optimist."

Becker's mother indicated she would continue to update fans when she is able and thanked everyone for their support.

Becker rose to prominence first as a member of the shred metal group Cacophony, alongside bandmate and future Megadeth axeman Marty Friedman. He later joined David Lee Roth's band, but was diagnosed with ALS one week after accepting the offer. Still, he was able to finish recording for Roth's third studio album, 1991's A Little Ain't Enough.

Triumphant Hearts, Becker's latest solo record, was released in 2018 and featured an array of esteemed rock and metal hot shot guitarists.

Loudwire wishes Jason and his family well.