Flat Black and former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook is here to look back on his favorite albums back when he was a teenager from 1983 to 1989.

Hook, whose career experience also includes time with BulletBoys and Alice Cooper as well as pop stars Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore, is someone who has taken influence from a wide range of guitarists. He was even prominently featured in Hired Gun, a 2016 documentary about session musicians.

So, learning about the albums he was obsessed with as a teen paints and even clearer picture of the guitarist we know Hook as today. Whether he's listening to them, playing them or writing them himself, he's all about the hits!

But first...

What You Need to Know About Flat Black

From: U.S.

First/New Album: Dark Side of the Brain (2024)

Flat Black is the new band formed by Hook, who departed Five Finger Death Punch right before the onset of the 2020 pandemic.

The launch of the band and their debut album, Dark Side of the Brain, has been in the works for years. Hook, understandably, is quite relieved to get it all out there.

"I feel like Flat Black is a secret I've been keeping for three years," Hook said when going public with the new hard rock group. "It's finally time to unleash this band on the world."

Regarding the new direction in his career, the guitarist explains, "As a musician, I crave freedom and I wasn't ready to stop creating. Life is short. We all want to feel satisfied and happy with what we are trying to accomplish in life."

Below, get a taste of Flat Black with the video for the song "Sideways."

"It's a song about losing your temper," Hook says. "Whenever I felt my darker side gaining control in any given situation, I would say, 'I'm about to go sideways.' In those moments, it is key to let those feelings pass through you and refocus on moving forward."

Flat Black, "Sideways" Music Video

"I'm so excited to share these songs with the public," the axeman adds, "Dark Side of the Brain is personal, every lyric came from a real place."

See what Jason Hook's favorite albums when he was a teenager further below.

Dark Side of the Brain is out now on Fearless Records (order here). Follow Flat Black on Instagram, X and Facebook and head to their website to see all upcoming tour dates.