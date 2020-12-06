Jeremy Spencer ‘Surprised’ Ivan Moody Misinterpreted Jason Hook Psychosexual Guest Spot

Former Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer has been working with his new band Psychosexual over the past year-plus and just released a new EP of cover tunes called Songs to Stalk You By last month. But when the EP surfaced with a guest turn from recently former FFDP guitarist Jason Hook, frontman Ivan Moody posted a video online in which he appeared to take their collaboration as a challenge. In a recent interview with Misplaced Straws, Spencer addressed those comments, feeling that it was a misinterpretation on Moody's part.

In the original posting, Moody revealed that he had received a number of messages on his phone after it was revealed that Hook was appearing on the Psychosexual EP. The singer did congratulate the pair as he explained that they had been looking to collaborate in the past on something else. But while the frontman encouraged Spencer and Hook to "write the greatest fucking album you can muster," he also stated, "Challenge accepted. I'll be your huckleberry. Because as of today, I am personally gonna make sure that this new Death Punch album is like nothing you've ever fucking heard before."

During Spencer's interview, he explained that Hook's appearance was a guest spot. "We're neighbors for starters, so we talk pretty much every day, and we've been friends for 25 years. So, I was like, 'Dude, I'm covering KISS, would you play a solo?' He's like, 'Of course.' KISS is his favorite band so it wasn't hard to persuade him to be a friend and play a cool solo on it. And he always liked that Queensryche song, too. So I'm like, 'Hey, man, you're here. Would you just do this too?' I got two for one that day, which is pretty nice," said Spencer.

As for Moody's comments, he stated, "I've known Ivan for years. I know how his personality is and how he works. And I think he misinterpreted this whole thing. It's not (that) Jason and I are doing a project together, it was never that. It was like, 'Jason, would you throw a solo down on my band's EP?' And he was like, 'Sure, of course.' I mean, we're best friends for 25 years."

He continued, "I'm not surprised [by Ivan's reaction], but it is a little surprising because it's like, 'Wow, you're surprised that I invited my friend of 25 years to play a solo on my band's EP?' It had nothing to do against Death Punch or trying to challenge anyone. They weren't even on my mind. I'm trying to do what I'm doing and just enjoy myself and do my thing. So his reaction is a very Ivan reaction. That's all I'll say, best of luck to him."