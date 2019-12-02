Two days ago, actor and apparent metalhead Jason Momoa joined Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals onstage for a rendition of Pantera's "This Love." The Philip Anselmo-led act's performance was part of Slayer's final show at the Forum in Los Angeles last Saturday night (Nov. 30).

Sharing photos and videos the following day, the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star gave viewers a glimpse of him and his family meeting Anselmo and performing with the musician. He also revealed images with members of Slayer, fellow support act Primus, Metallica and more. Momoa's accompanying caption equated the bands above with 'Ohana,' a Hawaiian term for family, and the actor thanked Pantera for inspiring his Game of Thrones character Drogo.

"[G]oing on stage and yelling love love LOVE with my baby boy and pantera. aka @philiphanselmo and the illegals my mind was blown FUCKIN BLOWN," Momoa writes. "[I] was living out my childhood dreams. i am so thankful for those moments shared with dear friends and my babies."

He continues, "[I]t's crazy to think of slayer and anthrax and metallica as ohana but they are love u guys. and to finally meet les claypool was legendary PRIMUS. RHCP AND RAGE was what i grew up on skateboarding and DROGO wouldn't exist if there wasn’t @panteraofficial love ya phil."

Last Saturday saw Slayer play their final song and say farewell. But Anselmo's Down will return for their first show in three years when the group celebrates the 25th anniversary of their debut album Nola.