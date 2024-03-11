10 Times Jason Momoa Was More Metal Than You

Here are 10 times actor and metalhead Jason Momoa was more metal than you!

Perhaps best known for portraying the superhero Aquaman as part of the DC Extended Universe, the Hawaiin-born Momoa is a huge metal fan — and we don't mean simply due to his 6'4" frame.

It's always nice to have a celebrity representative in the mix, helping to prop our often maligned and belittled genre up, showing the mainstream world that we're still here, as loud and (mostly) obnoxious as ever. It doesn't have to be a bad thing...

Anyway, Momoa has a habit of attending big shows, such as Slayer and Metallica, sharing clips on social media either from the put or backstage. Such as having a cooler stocked with Guinness beer onstage while hanging with Slayer.

The man, who has also played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, even made a guest appearance onstage with the bruisers in Pantera.

Essentially, he's living quite the life as a handsomely paid actor who gets to hang out with all of his heavy metal heroes!

But, when it comes to work, Momoa even took lessons with Oli Rae Aleron, vocalist for tech-death band Archspire, to learn how to do death metal vocals for a new role.

