Watch Jason Momoa’s Awesome Portrayal of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is the newest role for superstar actor Jason Momoa. In a new teaser for the track “Scary Little Green Men,” Momoa plays the Prince of Darkness, rocking out to the new song and biting the head off a bat.

Momoa is a massive metalhead, crediting Tool, Metallica and Black Sabbath for inspiring his portrayal of Aquaman. "Aquaman's pretty metal. I know no one thinks that, but Aquaman's metal," the actor explained to Metal Hammer. "I kind of build my characters off of metal songs. Conan (The Barbarian) was really heavy Pantera, I'd say Aquaman was probably mostly built out of Tool and (Metallica's) Kill 'Em All. 'Ticks and Leeches,' if I want to get specific. There's a lot of Sabbath in there too."

He also attended Slayer’s final show in Los Angeles, sang Pantera with Philip Anselmo and took death metal screaming lessons from Archspire’s Oli Peters.

Clad in a leather jacket and sporting fistfuls of rings, Momoa let his inner Ozzy loose for the shoot, just in time to be a part of the rollout for the metal icon’s Ordinary Man album, which was released today (Feb. 21).

Watch Jason Momoa’s portrayal of Ozzy Osbourne in the video below.