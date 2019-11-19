Jason Momoa Recruited Death Metal Vocalist for Screaming Lessons

Game of Thrones / Aquaman actor Jason Momoa got some lessons in death metal while prepping for his latest role. Wanting to perfect his guttural roar for the new Apple TV+ series See, Momoa recruited Archspire vocalist Oli Peters for some expert advice.

Momoa is a legit metal fan. The actor drew inspiration from Tool’s “Ticks & Leeches,” along with Black Sabbath, for his title role in Aquaman. He also hung out with Slayer after a recent show with Anthrax, gushing about meeting his "idols."

In See, Momoa plays Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries after a virus wiped out the human race. The few human survivors went blind from the virus, leaving Baba Voss and his twin the only ones left with the gift of sight. Able to see, Voss becomes his tribe’s protector against a queen hellbent on capturing their children.

As for Archspire, Peters spent a good deal of time with Momoa while preparing for his screen screams. “Jason has such an interest in music and has done aggressive acting scenes before, so he was a quick learner for this,” Peters tells Indiewire. “We spent time getting him familiar with what the vocal style is and were messaging back and forth while Archspire was on tour. When we hung out on sets, in between takes I’d come over to him and we’d go over the lines together.”

Both Peters and Archspire drummer Spencer Prewett even made a brief cameo in the show’s pilot episode -- during Momoa’s screaming scene, no less.

“Already having the background experience of being in front of cameras while playing and having to have high energy during 'go time' helped us out with being on screen,” Peters adds. “Being on a big-budget TV set was a trip, and Jason putting us in speaks to the creative side of what he does. He has this crazy reputation and status, but he’s just a fun metal dude.”

See is now available on Apple TV+ and you can watch the series’ trailer above. For all of Archspire’s upcoming tour dates, click here.